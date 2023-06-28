A. Duie Pyle CEO, Peter Latta, Talks Common Sense Policy Needed From Lawmakers in New Family Enterprise USA Video
Part of Family Business Series, Latta Video Hosted by Family Enterprise USA’s President Pat SoldanoWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Peter Latta has few good ideas about common sense policy making and the impact they might have on business, community, and jobs.
Latta, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of A. Duie Pyle, an $800 million West Chester, Pa.-based trucking company, discussed his commonsense vision and responsible corporate citizenship in a new video hosted by Pat Soldano, President of Family Enterprise USA and Policy and Taxation Group, both bi-partisan organizations advocating for family business.
In the 20-minute family business video, Latta discussed how many government policies, though initially well-intentioned, “have outlived their usefulness.”
In the video, Latta cites several examples, including a World War 1 era excise tax, Spotted Lantern Fly training compliance, unwarranted liability insurance claims, unrealistic electric truck goals, and making holidays easier for families to enjoy.
“There are many commonsense changes our government can make, but they don’t even think about them,” Latta says in the video. “These are simple fixes that can make life better and business more efficient for everyone,” he said.
A Duie Pyle was founded in 1924 in West Chester, Pa., when Latta’s grandfather bought two trucks and became the only driver. Today, the company is one of the Northeast leaders in integrated supply chain solutions offering Less Than-Truckload (LTL) service and extended coverage through established partnerships in 14 states and Canada. The company has been a family-owned business since its founding and is transitioning to its fourth generation. The company is supported by 27 LTL service centers and 18 warehouse facilities comprised of over 4.4 million square feet of space.
The company has grown substantially in the last three decades, from revenues of $10 million in 1995 to its current revenue of over $800 million.
A. Duie Pyle has 4,000 employees and 100 of them are multi-generational employees themselves, generational employees being a common trend among 72 percent of muti-generational family businesses, according to recent research by Family Enterprise USA.
“A. Duie Pyle is a great example of a multi-generational family business that has grown and prospered by hard work and focusing its business on core values,” said Pat Soldano. “These videos are designed to tell the stories of America’s biggest employer, the family business,” she said. “Many government policies start off as positives, but, as Peter points out, over time they end up hurting family businesses.”
To watch the full interview click here.
A. Duie Pyle
A. Duie Pyle is the Northeast's premier transportation and logistics provider offering award-winning Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) service and extended coverage through established partnerships into the Southeast, Midwest, West Coast and Canada. A family-owned business since 1924 it services the congested Northeastern metropolitan region, A. Duie Pyle provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 27 LTL service centers and 18 warehouse facilities comprised of over 4.4 million square feet of space.
Family Enterprise USA
Family Enterprise USA promotes family business creation, growth, viability, and sustainability by advocating for family businesses and their lifetime of savings with Congress in Washington DC. FEUSA represents and celebrates all sizes, professions and industries of family-owned enterprises and multi-generational employers.
