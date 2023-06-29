Market Analysis: Supercapacitor Activated Carbon Market, Sterilization Indicators Market, Roofing Underlayment Market

Industry Analysis: Supercapacitor Activated Carbon Market, Sterilization Indicators Market, Roofing Underlayment Market forecasted for period from 2023-2030.

The Supercapacitor Activated Carbon market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.30% during the forecast period (2023-2030). This growth is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient systems and the rising adoption of electric vehicles. The market size is estimated to reach USD 246.00 million by 2030, up from USD 102.60 billion in 2022.

The different types are as follows:

• Activated carbon with surface areas below 1500 m2/g has a relatively low surface area, and they are suitable for applications that require moderate energy storage.

• Between 1500-1900 m2/g have a moderately high surface area and can be used in applications that require a relatively high energy storage capacity.

• Activated carbon with surface areas between 2000-2200 m2/g and above 2200 m2/g possess the highest surface areas and are used in applications that require exceptional energy storage capacity.

Supercapacitor activated carbon is widely used in electric double-layer capacitors (EDLCs) and lithium-ion capacitors (LICs) due to its excellent electrical properties, high surface area, and low cost. EDLCs are highly efficient energy storage devices that are used in various applications, such as electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, consumer electronics, and medical devices. Supercapacitor activated carbon is used as a high-performance electrode material in EDLCs, which enables rapid charging and discharging of energy, high power density, and long cycle life.

The market share of the Supercapacitor Activated Carbon market is expected to be around 50% in Asia-Pacific, followed by North America and Europe with a market share of 25% and 20% respectively. The remaining market share is expected to be shared by other regions such as Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. These regions are also expected to witness growth in the market owing to the increasing demand for energy storage systems and the rising adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles.

Some of the key companies operating in the market include:

• Kuraray,

• Power Carbon Technology,

• Haycarb, Millennium Carbon,

• Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon,

• Beihai Sence Carbon Materials,

• Yihuan Carbon,

• Zhejiang Apex Energy Technology

As per the revenue figures of some of the listed companies:

• Haycarb reported revenue of $320 million in 2020,

• Kuraray reported revenue of $4.6 billion in 2020, and

• Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon reported revenue of $99 million in 2020.

The Sterilization Indicators market is expected to reach a market size of USD 787.10 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for sterilization in the healthcare industry and the rise in the number of hospitals and clinics are expected to drive market growth.

These indicators vary by the type of sterilization technique they are designed to monitor following are the types:

• Dry Heat Sterilization Indicator monitors the effectiveness of dry heat sterilization,

• Ethylene Oxide Sterilization Indicator monitors the effectiveness of ethylene oxide sterilization,

• Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization Indicator monitors the effectiveness of hydrogen peroxide sterilization, and

• Steam Sterilization Indicator monitors the effectiveness of steam sterilization.

Sterilization indicators are used in various industries including hospitals, pharmaceuticals, biotech companies, medical devices companies, research and academia, food and beverages industries, and others. These indicators help to determine the effectiveness of sterilization processes by indicating whether the required conditions have been met. They are essential in ensuring that medical and food-related products are free from harmful microorganisms to prevent potential health risks.

The market share of the sterilization indicators market is expected to be around 35% in North America, 30% in Europe, 25% in Asia Pacific, and 10% in other regions such as the Middle East and Africa and Latin America. However, these figures may vary depending on various factors such as government policies, economic conditions, and market trends.

The major players in the market includeS:

• 3M,

• Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP),

• Steris,

• Cantel Medical (Crosstex),

• GKE GmbH,

• Getinge (SteriTec),

• VP Group (Stericlin),

• Healthmark,

• Certol International,

• Propper Manufacturing,

• PMS Healthcare Technologies,

• BRAND GMBH,

• Kartell,

• Deltalab,

• Hu-Friedy Mfg,

• Defend by Young Mydent LLC,

• Terragene,

• Shinva,

• Jiangmen New Era External Use Drug, and

• Excelsior Scientific.

The sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

• - 3M: $32.2 billion in 2020

• - Cantel Medical: $1.2 billion in 2020

• - GKE GmbH: €30 million in 2019

• - Healthmark: $90 million in 2018

The global roofing underlayment market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period of 2023-2030, driven by increasing investments in the construction industry, growing demand for energy-efficient roofing systems, and stringent building codes and regulations. The market size is estimated to reach USD 50.20 billion by 2030, with the residential construction segment dominating the market.

There are three primary types of underlayment:

• Non-Bitumen Synthetic,

• Asphalt-Saturated Felt, and

• Rubberized Asphalt.

Non-Bitumen Synthetic underlayment is constructed with engineered polymers and is becoming increasingly popular due to its durability, lightweight nature, and ease of installation. Asphalt-Saturated Felt is the most commonly used underlayment, known for its affordability and versatility.

Rubberized Asphalt combines the durability of Non-Bitumen Synthetic with the affordability of Asphalt-Saturated Felt to create a type of underlayment that is flexible, resilient, and long-lasting. These types of underlayments help to prevent leaks, improving the overall health of a roof while increasing its lifespan.

Roofing underlayment is a protective layer installed between the roof deck and the roofing material, providing additional protection against water infiltration and ice dams. In residential applications, roofing underlayment is commonly used on steep-sloped roofs for added protection against harsh weather conditions. Meanwhile, in commercial applications, it is used to offer additional protection to flat roofs where pooling water can cause damage to the structure. Roofing underlayment is installed by rolling it out on the roof deck and securing it with nails or adhesive to create a watertight seal.

North America is expected to capture a dominant share of around 35%, with Europe following closely with a market share of around 30%. In contrast, the Asia Pacific region is expected to gain significant momentum in the coming years and is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.2% from 2021-2026, accounting for a significant market share of around 25%. Meanwhile, the rest of the regions like Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are expected to grow at a slower pace but still contribute to the global growth of the roofing underlayment market.

The major key players companies includes:

• Standard Industries,

• Soprema Group,

• DuPont, Carlisle,

• Oriental Yuhong,

• Renolit,

• Sika,

• Bauder,

• CertainTeed Roofing,

• TehnoNICOL,

• CKS,

• Owens Corning,

• Atlas Roofing Corporation,

• Hongyuan Waterproof,

• Jianguo Weiye Waterproof,

Some of the sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies are as follows:

• - Standard Industries: $15.2 billion in 2020

• - Owens Corning: $7.2 billion in 2020

• - DuPont: $21.5 billion in 2020

• - CertainTeed Roofing: $1.4 billion in 2020

• - Sika: $8.2 billion in 2020

