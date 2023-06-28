The global Biological Safety Cabinet Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023-2032 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Growing Research and Development (R&D) efforts in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical enterprises is a key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Biological Safety Cabinet (BSC) Market size is expected to reach USD 316.9 Million in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid development of biologics is a key factor driving the steady market revenue growth. Nowadays, biological drugs are frequently at the forefront of pharmacological development. For instance, gene-based and cellular biologics are now enabling the treatment of several diseases for which there were no prior therapies.

Some biologics, including antibodies, operate to kill cancer cells, others act as supportive care and can help lessen the negative effects of chemotherapy or radiation therapies. Colony-Stimulating Factors (CSFs), a subclass of biologics, stimulate the division and growth of bone marrow. CSFs can also assist chemotherapy patients tolerate their treatments at greater, more effective doses and increase the body's supply of infection-fighting white blood cells.

Biological safety cabinets being expensive is a key factor expected to restrain market revenue growth. BSCs are typically energy-intensive and can generate a lot of heat in the lab, therefore it is important to construct and use efficient ventilation and cooling systems. A class II BSC's total cost of operation, with type B2 cabinets being more expensive to operate than type A2 units, can often be equivalent to the unit's purchase price in as little as two or three years. This is because type B2 units use more energy and produce more heat, increasing their carbon footprint and operating expenses overall.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Biological Safety Cabinet market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Biological Safety Cabinet (BSC) market on the basis of type, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Class I

Class II

Class II Type A

Class II Type B

Class III

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2032)

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostic and Testing Laboratories

Academic Research Institutes

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Highlights from the Report

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. The need for biological safety cabinets in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses is expected to increase as the need for biologic products increases. For instance, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a large number of biologics, also known as biological products, which are frequently medications made from living sources including bacteria and yeast.

On 18 May 2021, one of the first manufacturers of ventilation enclosures, Labconco, unveiled the Purifier Axiom Biosafety Cabinet. The unique C1, which was launched five years ago to meet customer demand for variable BSC ventilation, is continued in this product. Labconco is committed to ensuring that scientists working to further knowledge are both safe and productive.

The class II segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. Class II biological safety cabinets are some of the most adaptable and specialized pieces of lab equipment. These devices are both essential and suggested for the secure handling of biologically hazardous substances on a global scale, which has contributed to revenue growth of this segment.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Kewaunee International Group, Labconco, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., The Baker Company, NuAire, Inc., Germfree Laboratories, Inc., CRUMA, Air Science, Berner International.

Highlights of Table of Contents (TOC):

Overview of Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market

Competitive analysis of the Biological Safety Cabinet market

Regional analysis of Global Biological Safety Cabinet market production and revenue

Regional analysis of Global Biological Safety Cabinet market supply, consumption, and export & import

Type-based market analysis of global Biological Safety Cabinet production, revenue, and price trends

Application-based analysis of the global Biological Safety Cabinet market

Manufacturer profiles, manufacturing cost, and upstream and downstream analysis of global Biological Safety Cabinet market

Global Biological Safety Cabinet market forecast (2023-2032)

Conclusion of the research report

Appendix

