Wicked Tree Puller from Everything Attachments
Quality By Design engineering comes to a new attachment, meet the Wicked Skid Steer Tree PullerCONOVER, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Wicked Attachment Creator Ted Corriher has focused his engineering capabilities on a new attachment that will change the tree pulling world forever. The Everything Attachments Wicked Tree Puller features timing gears at the back of the jaws to keep them working together while pivoting on a 2.5" shaft of cold rolled steel. The Wicked jaws have serrations down the full length of each side and the top ridge for sawing against roots anywhere you may encounter them. The jaws are curved instead of flat like previous versions traditionally used. The curved jaws give a much better prying ability to use the full force of your machine to lift stubborn stumps out of the ground. The jaws are powered by a 3,500 PSI cylinder with a 1.5" rod allowing you to grab smaller trees and ripping them straight out of the ground without having to dig at the root ball. The entire attachment is made out of Hardox 450 wear plate by global steel giant SSAB who prides themselves on formable steel with excellent wear properties. The end wear plates are reversible for double the life and easily replaceable and feature serrations for great penetration and sawing instead of a traditional backhoe tooth. Everything Attachments has always tried to put ease of use, longevity, and customer satisfaction first, and the Wicked Tree Puller is a great example of all these. It will last a lifetime, outperform the competition, and receive the decades of knowledge and experience from the Wicked staff at EverythingAttachments.com. Corriher currently plans on at least two other models, one for tractors and one for excavators. Don't be intimidated by inferior tree pullers, buy the best and enjoy the quality for a lifetime.
Testing of the Wicked Tree Puller will be available on Youtube within the next few days. For more information sign up to receive notifications at: https://everythingattachments.eo.page/8zxf9
