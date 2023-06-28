Three-Dimensional (3D) Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)/CBCT Systems Market Size to Surpass USD 2.28 Billion by 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of dental disorders is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Three-Dimensional (3D) Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT/CBCT Systems Market Size – USD 1.34 billion in 2022 – at a CAGR of 5.40%, Market Trends – Acceptance of CBCT systems for breast imaging ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Three-Dimensional (3D) Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)/CBCT systems market size was USD 1.34 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for dental and maxillofacial imaging, technological advancements, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries and prevalence of dental disorders are major factors driving market revenue growth.

Need for CBCT has increased as a result of rising dental problems, technological breakthroughs, and increasing CBCT system applications. Most prevalent Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) that impact people their entire lives are dental problems. According to a March 2022 update from World Health Organization (WHO), most common health condition that shows a large burden of oral illnesses globally, is untreated dental caries in permanent teeth. Oral illnesses are predicted to affect about 3.5 billion people worldwide. According to several researches in July 2021, dental caries is a global health concern, and it is estimated that prevalence of dental cavities in primary and permanent teeth worldwide is quite high, at 46.2% and 53.8%, respectively. In addition, increasing elderly population and rising prevalence of dental problems are other key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Moreover, manufacturers of CBCT imaging equipment are working on a number of ways to make imaging application more efficient and cost-effective, by shrinking scanners even further and by enabling use of flat panel detectors, to scan patients while they are standing up. Applications for CBCT are useful across many dental specialties. These applications cover prosthodontic examinations, dental implant evaluations, jaw tumors, vertical root fractures, and dental abnormalities.

However, compared to standard CT machines, CBCT units have noticeably less soft tissue contrast. Increasing picture noise, divergence of x-ray beam, and numerous built-in flat-panel detector-based artifacts are major factors, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Top Companies Covered In This Report:

Carestream Health., Dentsply Sirona, PLANMECA OY, VATECH, ASAHIROENTGEN IND.CO., LTD., Cefla S.C., CURVEBEAMAI.COM., Danaher., PreXion., and J. MORITA MFG. CORP

Detailed Segmentation:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Dental

Non-Dental

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

