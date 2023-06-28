Global Almond Ingredients Market is likely to expand at CAGR of 9.3%, reaching US$ 22.1 Billion during forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Consumers' growing preference for healthy snacks incorporating almond ingredients, including almond milk and almond butter, is anticipated to drive a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% in China's almond ingredients market from 2023 to 2033, as per the findings of FMI.

Almond ingredients are in high demand across the world due to their vast range of applications. Almonds have been widely used in cereals, baked goods, and snacks in recent times. Almond ingredients are becoming more and more well-liked among customers due to their numerous health advantages. Almond satisfies the various criteria for tastes and flavors admirably, which motivates producers to include almond components in their goods. Commercial almond components can be found in spreads, yogurt, gluten-free baked goods, and drinks.

Consumers who are lactose intolerant are becoming more and more accustomed to using almond products as dairy substitutes. Almond intake is known to lower cholesterol levels, boost vitamin E levels, and control blood sugar levels which drives up demand for goods made with almond ingredients worldwide. In affluent nations, the increased popularity of plant-based proteins is raising the demand for almond components. Almond components are becoming more and more useful in the personal care as well as cosmetics sector.

Key Takeaways from this Market:

The overall market size for almond ingredients worldwide increased to US$ 9000 million in 2022.

The market for almond ingredients expanded at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 1022.

From 2023 to 2033, the bars segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.2%.

In 2022, the snacks market share was greater than 50%.

The market for almond ingredients in China is anticipated to expand at a strong CAGR of 11.2% between 2023 and 2033.

In 2022, a 7.2% market share for the German market was predicted.

“Almond components provide customers a high level of nutritional value. Almonds are adaptable and healthful components that are incorporated into all sorts of culinary applications due to their high mineral and vitamin content. The consumer's adoption of a healthy lifestyle and search for sources of wholesome food is further boosting the market for almond ingredients worldwide,” - remarks an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape:

The majority of the major competitors in the worldwide industry are concentrating more and more on acquisitions and mergers in order to broaden their product lines. Some of the other firms plan to invest in novel product development and production capacity expansion to meet the growing global demand for almond ingredients.

Prominent players in the almond ingredients market are ADM, Olam International Limited, Barry Callebaut, Blue Diamond Growers, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Kanegrade, Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts, Savencia SA, The Wonderful Company, Harris Woolf California Almonds, Treehouse California Almonds, Döhler GmbH, Royal Nut Company, Repute Foods Pvt. Ltd, Deep Nuts N Flavors LLP, Shivam Cashew Industry, Modern Ingredients, ConnOils LLC, Valley Harvest Nut Company, and ETChem.

Some key developments of the leading companies in this market are:

The world's largest producer of premium cocoa and chocolate products, Barry Callebaut Group, and Maersk have formed a long-term agreement to construct and run a new Built-To-Suit cocoa bean warehouse and dispatching plant in Malaysia. In 2023, a groundbreaking ceremony for this special facility took place in Pasir Gudang, Malaysia.

The construction of the processing factory by the Blue Diamond growers is scheduled to begin in California in 2021. The development of several product lines and the international marketing of the new almond products are both made possible by this ground-breaking expansion. Blue Diamond is dedicated to provide the healthiest almond products and support internationally with this market progress.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global almond ingredients market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the almond ingredients market, the market is segmented on the basis of type (whole almonds, almond pieces, almond flour, almond paste, and almond milk), application (snacks, bars, bakery, confectionery, milk substitutes & ice creams, nut & seed butters, RTE cereals), and across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East and Africa)

Key Segments Profiled in this Market:

By Type:

Whole Almonds

Almond Pieces

Almond Flour

Almond Milk

Sablages

Almond Oil

Crocants

Flavor Extracts

By Application:

Snacks

Bars

Bakery

Confectionery

Milk Substitutes & Ice-Creams

Nut & Seed Butter

RTE Cereals

Salads

Sauces

Artisan Foods

Food Services

Cosmetic Applications

Other Processed Foods



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

Middle East and Africa



Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis By Type, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (MT) Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2023 to 2033

About the Foods and Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI):

The food and beverage team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

