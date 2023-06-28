Anti-Caking Agents Market 2023 | Growth, Analysis Report, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2031

Rising demand from a number of industries, including the food, & fertilizer sectors, is likely to drive growth in the market for anti-caking agents globally

Increased demand for convenience food such as packaged food and ready-to-eat food drives the growth of the anti-caking agents market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Increased demand for convenience food such as packaged food and ready-to-eat food drives the growth of the Anti-Caking Agents Market. On the other hand, strict government policies regarding the usage of chemical products restrain the growth to some extent. However, advent of top-end anti-caking agents and their features that benefit retailers to understand consumer behavior is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/600

The major players analyzed for the global Anti-Caking Agents industry are Evonik Industries AG (US), PPG Industries Inc. (US), Brenntag AG (Germany), Univar Solutions Inc. (US), Solvay SA (Belgium), Cabot Corporation (US), Agropur Ingredients (US), Huber Engineered Material, Kao Corp., IMAC Inc.

As per application, it is categorized into dairy, bakery, seasoning and condiments, and others. The bakery segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the consumption of bakery products such as cookies, muffins, pastries and others. The sale of anti-caking agent bakeries is one of the industry’s fastest-growing sales channels. Because they are easily available. For the purpose of attracting more customers, this platform provides a variety of discounts on bakery product purchases.

In 2021, Europe accounted for 34.5% of the global Anti-Caking Agents Market Share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. High demand for bakery food products has led to the use of food additives such as anti-caking agents in the region. Spain, Germany, and France are expected to be the largest markets due to their higher feed production than other European countries. Driven by growing demand for higher-quality meat products, the feed additive market in the region, especially anti-caking agents, is growing rapidly.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (250 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/442a2bbc7d7cf23485b72c070e3da9df

By source, the natural segment held the major share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global anti-caking agents market. Natural anti-caking agents increase product quality, reduce maintenance and downtime brought on by machine jams, and turn down the price of scrap. Both businesses and customers profit from this. These factors propel the segment growth. The synthetic segment, on the other hand, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The demand for synthetic anti-caking agents is anticipated to remain high because they are simple to produce in large quantities and do not provide producers with a more affordable alternative for a variety of uses.

Anti-caking chemicals are used in food and beverages due to rising customer demand for takeout, fast food, and processed foods. Powered cellulose tricalcium phosphate, sodium bicarbonate, polydimethylsiloxane, magnesium trisilicate, potassium aluminum silicate, and polydimethylsiloxane are a few of the commercial anti-caking substances on the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By source, natural segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,041.8 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.0%.

On the basis of type, calcium compounds segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2021, with a CAGR of 6.1%.

On the basis of application, dairy segment dominated the global market in 2021, and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period.

Region-wise, Europe was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $392.4 million in 2021, with a CAGR of 7.1%

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/600

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.