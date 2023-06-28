Perigee Direct Launches Trivantage Fabric Bonding Tapes For Fabric-Welding Applications
The leading firm offers Trivantage fabric bonding tape in various sizes and styles.NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Perigee Direct, a well-known provider of high-quality fabric bonding solutions, is delighted to launch Trivantage Fabric Bonding Tapes in different sizes, catering to the diverse needs of fabric welding applications. These innovative tapes are designed to provide solid and stitch-free seams, making them an essential tool for awning, marine, and industrial fabric professionals.
Perigee Direct seeks to offer cutting-edge solutions to all its clients. They have employed state-of-the-art techniques to manufacture Trivantage fabric bond tape in various types and styles. The team at Perigee Direct ensures that the tape works with compatible fabrics such as vinyl, polyester, and acrylic.
The representative at Perigee Direct stated, “We are thrilled to introduce the Trivantage Fabric Bonding Tapes that empower professionals in the fabric industry.”
The research and development team at Perigee Direct ensures that the Trivantage Fabric Bonding Tapes have undergone rigorous testing to ensure their reliability and effectiveness. These welding tapes are compatible with various heat-sealable fabrics; manufactured using a polyurethane-based formula. Trivantage welding tapes are compatible with various heat-sealable fabrics.
The firm highlights that the tape is compatible with multiple bonding technologies. The polyurethane-based welding tape works seamlessly with RF (Radio Frequency) bar, Hot Wedge, or Hot Air welding equipment. This provides users with flexibility and convenience in their fabrication processes.
Perigee Direct aims to provide a cost-effective and convenient solution to fabric welders with the extended length of the fabric. Each Trivantage Fabric Bonding Tape roll measures an impressive 100 yards in length, equivalent to 300 feet.
The Trivantage Fabric Bonding Tapes are available in various styles to accommodate applications and preferences. The firm offers standard, fire-retardant, black, and white options, each tailored to meet industry requirements. The professionals at Perigee Direct recommend flame retardant reels for fire-retardant fabrics such as FIRESIST® and ECUS.
The team cautions fabric welders to note that not all fabrics are heat-compatible for optimal results. Fabric selection plays a crucial role in the successful application of these bonding tapes. It is advised to use heat-sealable fabrics like polyester, vinyl, and acrylic, such as the renowned Sunbrella® fabric.
The representative at Perigee Direct added, “This innovative solution will transform the fabric welding process and ensure top-of-the-line solutions for individuals.”
Perigee Direct is proud to offer the Trivantage Fabric Bonding Tapes exclusively through its platform, ensuring customers receive genuine, top-of-the-line products backed by exceptional customer service.
About Perigee Direct -
Perigee Direct is a trusted provider of high-quality fabric bond welding tapes and other solutions, serving professionals in various industries, including awning, marine, and industrial fabrics. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Perigee Direct continues to lead the industry in providing cutting-edge fabric bonding solutions. The firm delivers reliable products to streamline production processes and enhance results.
