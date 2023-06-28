Corn Oil Market Projected to Reach USD 6.2 Bn by 2032, Growing Demand for Healthy Edible Oils and Nutritional Benefits

Reports And Data

corn oil market size was is expected to reach a value of USD 6.2 billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Corn Oil Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years and is projected to continue its upward trajectory. In 2022, the market size was recorded at USD 3.49 billion, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 6.2 billion by 2032, with a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% throughout the forecast period.

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the corn oil market is the increasing demand for healthy edible oils. Consumers are becoming more conscious of their dietary choices and are actively seeking healthier alternatives. Maize oil, derived from corn germ, has emerged as a preferred option due to its low concentration of saturated fat and its excellent nutritional value. Maize oil is rich in beneficial components such as omega-3, omega-6, and vitamin E, making it an ideal choice for cooking oil. The health advantages associated with maize oil have contributed significantly to its rising popularity among health-conscious individuals.

Moreover, the expanding knowledge about the health benefits of maize oil has played a crucial role in driving market revenue growth. The incidence of obesity and heart disease has propelled the demand for healthier cooking oils, with maize oil being recognized for its positive impact on cardiovascular health. As a result, the market has witnessed an increase in the number of health-conscious consumers opting for maize oil as their preferred cooking oil.

Top Leading Players in Corn Oil Market:

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• Cargill Inc.

• ConAgra Foods, Inc.

• Associated British Foods plc

• Bunge Limited

• Elburg Global B.V.

• Axelum Resources Corp.

• Taj Agro International

• PPB Oil Palms Berhad

• J-Oil Mills Inc.

• Mazola

Corn Oil Market: Notable Innovation:

One notable innovation in the corn oil market is the development of high-oleic corn oil. High-oleic corn oil is derived from genetically modified corn varieties that have been engineered to contain a higher percentage of oleic acid, a monounsaturated fatty acid. This innovation has led to the production of corn oil with improved stability, higher smoke point, and a longer shelf life. High-oleic corn oil is particularly suitable for high-temperature cooking applications and is sought after by food service providers and manufacturers.

Another notable innovation is the introduction of specialty corn oils. These specialty oils are produced using specific extraction and refining processes, resulting in oils with unique properties and flavors. For example, some specialty corn oils are cold-pressed or expeller-pressed, preserving more of the natural nutrients and flavors of the corn. These oils cater to consumers looking for premium and gourmet cooking oils, offering a distinct taste profile and enhanced culinary experiences.

Additionally, there have been advancements in the production methods and sustainability practices within the corn oil industry. Companies are investing in technologies that improve efficiency, reduce waste, and minimize the environmental impact of corn oil production. This includes the adoption of energy-efficient processing equipment, waste reduction strategies, and the utilization of renewable energy sources. Such innovations not only contribute to the overall sustainability of the industry but also align with the increasing consumer demand for environmentally friendly and responsibly produced products.

Furthermore, innovations in packaging and product labeling have also been observed in the corn oil market. Manufacturers are introducing convenient packaging formats such as easy-to-use dispensers, portion-controlled pouches, and resealable bottles, catering to the evolving consumer preferences for convenience and freshness. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on transparent and informative labeling, providing consumers with detailed information about the sourcing, production methods, and nutritional composition of the corn oil.

Corn Oil Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Outlook-

• Refined

• Unrefined

By Application Outlook-

• Food

• Biofuel

• Soap-making

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

