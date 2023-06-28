Postbiotic Market Size is to Grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Postbiotic Market,” The postbiotic market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Postbiotic supplements are most commonly used for supplementing gut and immune health. Postbiotics are becoming increasingly popular as more consumers add nutraceuticals to their regular diets. However, many consumers are looking for supplements that are both convenient and tasty, making such products easier to consume. Newer types of nutraceuticals, such as gummies, jellies, and soft gels, are being introduced to the market, and their popularity is growing. They come in a variety of shapes, sizes, flavors, and concentrations. Most of these nutraceuticals are intended for daily consumption, and thus these varieties allow consumers to consume these nutraceuticals on a daily basis if they are perceived to be enjoyable to consume. Furthermore, these types of nutraceuticals are becoming increasingly popular among children.



Powdered probiotics accounted for the majority postbiotic market share and liquid postbiotics are predicted to have a steady growth with a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period as the consumption of such types of postbiotics is increasing amongst children and older consumers. Powdered postbiotics are typically available in water or milk-soluble form. To provide nutrients and antioxidants, this powder is mixed into a drink and consumed. Postbiotic powders are a convenient way to incorporate nutraceuticals into your diet. These powders are extremely popular and widely available. These powders may include a variety of supplements to enhance the powder’s benefits. Liquid postbiotics are packaged in dark brown or opaque bottles because they lose effectiveness when exposed to direct sunlight. Many liquid postbiotics are also flavored in a variety of flavors to improve their taste and make them more appealing to children.

The postbiotic market is driven by several factors that create opportunities for growth and development. Here are some key drivers and opportunities in the postbiotic market

Increasing Demand for Natural and Sustainable Products:

With growing awareness about health and wellness, there is a rising demand for natural and sustainable products. Postbiotics, which are derived from natural sources and produced through fermentation processes, align well with this demand. Consumers are actively seeking alternatives to synthetic products, and postbiotics offer a viable solution.

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases:

Chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disorders continue to be a major health concern globally. Postbiotics have been shown to have potential therapeutic benefits in managing these conditions by modulating the gut microbiota and promoting overall health. This increasing focus on preventive healthcare presents a significant opportunity for the postbiotic market.

Growing Scientific Evidence:

Research on the gut microbiome and its impact on human health has been rapidly advancing. There is a wealth of scientific evidence supporting the efficacy and safety of postbiotics. As more studies validate the health benefits associated with postbiotics, it strengthens their market position and opens up new opportunities for product development and innovation.

Expansion of Functional Food and Beverage Industry:

The functional food and beverage industry has been experiencing significant growth as consumers seek products that offer health benefits beyond basic nutrition. Postbiotics, with their potential to improve gut health and overall well-being, fit well within this trend. The incorporation of postbiotics into various food and beverage products presents a promising opportunity for market expansion.

Technological Advancements in Fermentation and Manufacturing:

Advancements in fermentation technologies and manufacturing processes have made it easier and more cost-effective to produce high-quality postbiotics at scale. These technological advancements not only increase production efficiency but also lower production costs, making postbiotic products more accessible and affordable.

Europe was the largest shareholder in terms of probiotic sales in the base year owing to easy adaptability to newer products and a greater focus on health and wellbeing. North America was the second largest in terms of market share, while LAMEA and the Asia-Pacific region are expected to have decent postbiotic market growth rates with CAGR of 6.0% and 7.3% respectively at the end of the forecast period.

The players operating in the postbiotic industry have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their postbiotic market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the postbiotic market analysis include- Sami-Sabinsa Group Limited, Woresan GmbH, Novachem SRL, ILDONG HOLDINGS CO., LTD., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Danish Agro, Lamberti S.p.A., Cargill, Incorporated, Adare Pharma Solutions, Lactobio A/S, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, Bioflag Group, Probiotics Australia Pty., Ltd., Lesaffre, Otemchi Biotechnologies Pte. Ltd., SILAB, Mitsubishi Corporation, GeneFerm Biotechnology Co., Ltd., and KOREA BeRM co., Ltd.

Key findings of the study

By form, the powder segment dominated the market in 2021 and the liquid segment is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period.

By application, the food and beverage segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment during the postbiotic market forecast period offering a huge postbiotic market opportunity.

By region, Europe had the highest postbiotic market size in 2021 while Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest postbiotic market growth during the forecast period.