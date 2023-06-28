Global Streaming Analytics Market Size Worth USD 82.59 Billion in 2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing need for fraud and anomaly prevention and rising demand for recommendation engines are some key factors driving streaming analytics market growth

Streaming Analytics Market Size Was USD 12.32 Billion in 2020 To Grow USD 82.59 Billion in 2028 At a CAGR of 27.1%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Streaming Analytics Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Generally speaking, the research is gathered from manufacturers, vendors, research papers, product catalogues, and other sources before being further confirmed. In terms of market prediction, industry segmentation, business models, and other criteria, the analysis includes both quantitative and qualitative research. Other elements that define the Streaming Analytics Market industry, such as the competitive landscape, important players, and relevant market strategies and revenue development, are also incorporated in studies to further retain their strategic worth.

The global streaming analytics market size is expected to reach USD 82.59 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for fraud and anomaly prevention is expected to drive global streaming analytics market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for recommendation engines is expected to further propel revenue growth of the global streaming analytics market in the near future. Rising usage of streaming analytics for cybersecurity and threat monitoring is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead. Streaming analytics is the processing and analyzing of data records continuously rather than in batches. Generally, streaming analytics is useful for the types of data sources that send data in small sizes (often in kilobytes) in a continuous flow as the data is generated

List of Key Players Profiled in the Streaming Analytics Market Report:

Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Software AG, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., SQLstream, Inc., Informatica LLC, WebAction, Inc. (Striim), SAS Institute Inc

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Streaming Analytics Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Streaming Analytics Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

- The solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of streaming analytics solutions by large multinational companies and SMEs is expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

- The cloud segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud-based streaming analytics solutions among end-users.

- Increasing use of streaming analytics to provide better customer experience via methods including consumer insights, campaign management, and demographic data to improve on existing customer engagement initiatives is expected to drive revenue growth of the sales & marketing segment, which is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global streaming analytics market during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Streaming Analytics Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Streaming Analytics Market Report

- The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

- The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

