Worldwide Parking Management Market Size Worth USD 6.96 Billion At A CAGR of 8.1% by 2028 | Emergen Research

Increasing need for more effective use of parking areas and rising number of vehicles globally are key factors driving global parking management market growth

Parking Management Market Size Was USD 3.77 Billion in 2020 And To Grow Size Worth USD 6.96 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.1%” — Emergen Research

The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Parking Management Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. The analysis includes both quantitative and qualitative research. Other elements that define the Parking Management Market industry, such as the competitive landscape, important players, and relevant market strategies and revenue development, are also incorporated in studies.

The global parking management market size reached USD 3.77 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing need for more effective use of parking areas is expected to drive global parking management market revenue growth during the forecast period. In addition, rising number of vehicles globally is expected to propel growth of the global parking management market revenue going ahead. Furthermore, increasing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) based services is expected to boost global parking management market growth. Parking Management includes a variety of strategies that encourage more efficient use of existing parking facilities, improve the quality of service provided to parking facility users and improve parking facility design.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Parking Management Market Report:

Amano Corporation, Siemens AG, Conduent Inc., T2 Systems, Inc., APCOA Parking AG, IPS Group, Inc., FlashParking, Inc., Q-Free ASA, ParkMobile USA, Inc., Cleverciti Systems GmbH

Some Key Highlights from the Report

- The solution segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of parking management solutions by end-users is expected to boost this segment's revenue growth.

- The support & maintenance segment is expected to account for higher revenue share over the forecast period due to rising partnership among parking management solution providers and support & maintenance service providers to boost the agility of parking management solutions.

Increasing demand for revenue management solutions is expected to drive revenue growth of the global parking management market to a significant extent during the forecast period.

- The on-premises segment is expected to account for higher revenue share over the forecast period due to rising deployment of on-premises parking management solutions by end-users.

Market Segmentation Analysis

The Parking Management Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas.

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Services

Solutions

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Support & Maintenance

System Integration

Consulting

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Parking Management Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Parking Management Market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Parking Management Market

-To showcase the development of the Parking Management Market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Parking Management Market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Parking Management Market

Regional Outlook

This Parking Management Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market players, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Parking Management Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

