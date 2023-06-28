Stevia Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s “Stevia Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the stevia market analysis. As per TBRC’s stevia market forecast, the stevia market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.3 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.1% through the forecast period.
The rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity is expected to propel the stevia market demand in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest stevia market share. Major players in the market include GLG Life Tech Corp., Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Cargill Inc., Evolva Holding S.A., ADM, PureCircle Ltd., Sweet Green Fields LLC, Biosweet Ventures.
Global Market Segments
1) By Product: Powder, Liquid, Leaf
2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional
3) By Application: Bakery, Dairy Food Products, Beverages, Dietery supplements, Confectionery, Other Applications
This is a non-nutritive or zero-calorie sugar substitute made of steviol glycosides from the leaves of the plant. It has no artificial ingredients and can be used as a natural sugar alternative to reduce calorie consumption.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Stevia Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
