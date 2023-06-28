Stevia Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Stevia Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Stevia Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the stevia market analysis. As per TBRC’s stevia market forecast, the stevia market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.3 billion in 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.1% through the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity is expected to propel the stevia market demand in the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest stevia market share. Major players in the market include GLG Life Tech Corp., Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., Cargill Inc., Evolva Holding S.A., ADM, PureCircle Ltd., Sweet Green Fields LLC, Biosweet Ventures.

Global Market Segments

1) By Product: Powder, Liquid, Leaf

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Application: Bakery, Dairy Food Products, Beverages, Dietery supplements, Confectionery, Other Applications

This is a non-nutritive or zero-calorie sugar substitute made of steviol glycosides from the leaves of the plant. It has no artificial ingredients and can be used as a natural sugar alternative to reduce calorie consumption.

