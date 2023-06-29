Surface Inspection Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Global Forecast For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s Surface Inspection Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 29, 2023
The Business Research Company’s “Surface Inspection Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the surface inspection market size is predicted to reach $5.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.0%.
The growth in the surface inspection market is due to increase in the adoption of smart cameras. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest surface inspection market share. Major players in the surface inspection market include ISRA VISION, AMETEK Inc., Matrox Imaging, Datalogic S.p.A., Teledyne Technologies.
Surface Inspection Market Segments
• By Component: Cameras, Frame Grabbers, Optics, Lighting Equipment, Processors, Software, Other Components
• By Surface Type: 2D, 3D
• By Deployment Type: Traditional Systems, Robotic Cells
• By Vertical Type: Semiconductor, Automotive, Electrical And Electronics, Glass And Metal, Food And Packaging, Medical And Pharmaceuticals, Plastic And Rubber, Printing, Other Vertical Types
• By Geography: The global surface inspection market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Surface inspection is a method of inspection to detect surface flaws by using smart cameras and angled lighting. Surface Inspection systems scan identified faults, record defect information, and display the defect location. Surface Inspection detects flaws in real-time and is both reproducible and sensitive.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Surface Inspection Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
