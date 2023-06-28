Top 10 Globally Leading Companies In the Silicon Photonics Market

Emergen Research Logo

The rising demand for high bandwidth, high data transfer, and government initiative to move towards e-banking are driving the market growth.

Silicon Photonics Market Growth - CAGR of 22.7%, Market Trends – Rise in adoption of 2.5D integrated onboard silicon photonics by data centers.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Silicon Photonics Market is expected to reach USD 4.62 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The rapid growth in the usage of smartphones and internet services has led to the increased use of silicon photonics transceivers for telecommunications applications and is anticipated to fuel demand in the market for silicon photonics. The government's influence on the population to shift towards e-banking and internet-based money banking is also expected to drive the silicon photonics market.

Besides, characteristics such as low environmental impact, high interconnectivity capacity, low operating costs, low failure rate, and spectral performance are expected to propel the silicon photonics market demand.

The introduction of 5G technology and growing demand for bandwidth will provide an option for corporations to expand their R&D initiatives in the photonics sector. In 5G connectivity, this modern system will help to channel a large volume of data traffic at a low cost and to transform the radio access network efficiently. With the acceptance of cloud services, there is an increased rate of data traffic, which has directed to an rise in the demand for data centers. The rising demand for high-speed data transmission in data centers is projected to boost the demand for silicon photonics.

However, the Increasing risk of thermal effect, which may hinder the performance of the systems, and the complexity of On-Chip Laser integration are expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast timeframe.

Major Companies and Market Share Analysis

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

AIO Core Co. Ltd

Intel Corporation

Infinera Corporation

Mellanox Technologies Ltd

IPG Photonics Corporation

NKT Photonics

STMicroelectronics NV

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The Optical Cable segment is expected to dominate the market due to the capability of transmitting high data rates in the long-range. The transceivers segment is anticipated to experience steady growth due to its high integration capability, which allows high-speed data transmission, as well as the capability to consume low power.

The laser segment is expected to dominate the market with a significant share of 33.7% over the forecast timeframe due to the increasing development of tunable lasers and hybrid silicon. The waveguide segment is projected to grow substantially owing to the wise use of this component in the telecommunication sector.

The telecommunication industry is anticipated to witness the highest market growth rate throughout the forecast period due to the implementation of 5G technologies to deliver higher bandwidth and high-speed data transfer. As a result of developments in remote diagnostics and remote surgery in the medical and healthcare industries, the demand for silicon photonics is expected to expand in the healthcare industry.

North America has the largest market for multiplexer wavelength filters, and silicon optical modulators, become a lucrative destination for businesses to start the silicon photonics market due to government encouragement. The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly due to an increasing population, growth in urbanization, and rising demand for data transmission.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Silicon Photonics Market on the basis of product, component, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensors

Switches

Transceivers

Optical Attenuators

Optical Cable

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Photodetector

Modulator

Laser

Waveguides

Filter

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Telecommunication & IT

Defense

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key reasons to buy the Global Silicon Photonics Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Silicon Photonics market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

