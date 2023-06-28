Exploring the Future Potential: The Growing Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing application of Carbon Nanaotubes (CNTs) in end-use industries, such as electronics & semiconductor, aerospace & defense, medicine & pharmacy

Carbon Nanotube (CNT) Market Size – USD 876.8 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.9%, Market Trend – Increasing demand from automotive industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Carbon Nanotube (CNT) market size reached USD 876.8 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing application of Carbon Nanotubes (CNTs) in the healthcare sector is expected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030.

CNTs are nanomaterials widely used in nanotechnology, from materials and electronics to nanomedicine, and they play an important role in innovation of nanomaterials for next-generation theranostic nanomedicine. Biosensors made with CNT can diagnose yeast infection more quickly than the current method, while targeting tumors is another possible medical application of CNTs. CNTs have already reached consumers through a variety of marketed products, ranging from batteries to sporting goods, and they are going to be used as an alternative to silicon in next-generation of nanoscale processors.

However, growing concerns regarding the environmental impact of CNTs have led to strict guidelines being implemented by governments and regulatory bodies of various countries, which is expected to hamper revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, compatibility is a major challenge in developing CNTs for the healthcare sector, which is also expected to restrict market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report:

Arkema

Carbon Solutions,

Showa Denko KK

Nanocyl SA

Nanoshell LLC

Hyperion Catalysis International

Klean Industries Inc.

Continental Carbon

CHASM Advanced Materials

Nano-C, Inc.

Others

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNTs) segment revenue is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. SWCNTs are allotropes of carbon, and they have a high length-to-diameter ratio and surface area. CNTs are known to be efficient thermal conductors, and they can be used to make light-absorbing materials, which is expected to increase their demand over the forecast period.

Medical & pharmacy segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the capability of CNTs to absorb a variety of diagnostic agents, such as antibodies, vaccines, drugs, and others.

Market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period, due to increasing use of carbon nanotubes in industrial, electronics, and automotive sectors. In addition, low production and labor costs, and availability of raw materials in countries, such as China, India, and South Korea, are contributing to revenue growth of the market in this region.

In March 2021, Cabot Corporation, which is a global chemicals and performance materials company based in Boston, Massachusetts, announced the launch of ENERMAX 6 under its carbon nanotube series. It is the most conductive multi-walled CNT product in the company's portfolio, due to its properties such as high aspect ratio. It is made to enhance battery performance at lower loadings, thereby enabling a higher energy density of batteries.

Emergen Research has segmented the global carbon nanotube market on the basis of product type, technology, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNTs)

Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNTs)

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Arc Discharge

Laser Ablation of Graphite

Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

Catalytic CVD

High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide

CoMoCAT

Floating Catalyst

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Electronics & Semiconductor

Aerospace and Defense

Energy Storage

Structural Composites

Chemical Materials

Medical & Pharmacy

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key reasons to buy the Global Carbon Nanotubes Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Carbon Nanotubes market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

