Unparalleled Expertise Under One Roof: Polaris Healthcare Sets A New Benchmark In Multispecialty Care
Polaris Healthcare Redefining healthcare in Pune with unmatched expertise, advanced tech, & a patient-centric approach. Experience holistic care under one roof.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Polaris Healthcare, a leading multispecialty hospital in Pune, is redefining healthcare with its exceptional range of services and unwavering commitment to patient care. With a team of highly experienced doctors and state-of-the-art facilities, Polaris Healthcare has emerged as a trusted destination for comprehensive healthcare under one roof.
The hospital, co-founded by a renowned gynecologist and Lamaze expert, Dr. Ujwala Patil, and experienced orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Surendra Patil, combines their vast expertise and vision to create a holistic healing environment. Polaris Healthcare is dedicated to providing individualized care that addresses each patient's unique needs.
Dr. Ujwala Patil, a highly respected senior gynecologist and obstetrician, has transformed women's lives in Pune and surrounding areas for over 20 years. As the founder of Polaris Healthcare, one of the leading gynecology hospitals in Wakad, Pune, she has brought her extensive expertise and passion for natural birthing to the forefront. With a strong focus on patient empowerment, Dr. Ujwala Patil offers a comprehensive range of gynecological services, including maternity care, high-risk pregnancy care, gynecology laparoscopy, abortion clinic, menstrual disorders, child care, fertility clinic, painless delivery, and natural birthing. Having handled numerous high-risk obstetric cases and conducted over 1000 deliveries, Dr. Ujwala Patil's achievements and dedication to women's health make her one of the top gynecologists in Pune. Her exceptional qualifications, including an M.B.B.S. degree from the renowned B.J. Medical College, Pune, and certifications in infertility, cervical cytology, and colonoscopy, further solidify her expertise in the field. With her expert advice and compassionate care accessible to women from all walks of life, Dr. Ujwala Patil continues to impact the well-being of her patients significantly.
Dr. Surendra Patil, an experienced orthopedic surgeon and co-founder of Polaris Healthcare, leads the orthopedic department with exceptional expertise. With over 20 years of outstanding experience in Pune, Maharashtra, he specializes in joint replacements, sports injuries, arthroscopy, trauma, and.
Dr. Patil and his team at Polaris Healthcare are dedicated to providing affordable, high-quality orthopedic care without compromising patient outcomes. He has successfully performed numerous joint reconstruction surgeries, including post-traumatic arthritis, revision, and common degenerative procedures. Recognized for his contributions, Dr. Patil has received prestigious awards and actively shares his knowledge through lectures and workshops. With unwavering commitment, he continues to significantly impact the lives of his patients, advancing the field of orthopedics.
Polaris Healthcare also offers a comprehensive range of diagnostic services to cater to diverse medical needs. Their in-house Suburban Pathology laboratory provides reliable blood reports through N.A.B.L. accredited lab services. With dedicated space for sample collection, patients can conveniently access routine hematology, biochemistry, histopathology, advanced culture, and immunoassays.
The hospital's advanced imaging facilities include a high-tech X-ray unit with a D R. system for fast and precise imaging. Specializing in spinal column imaging, they also offer specialized X-rays for various body regions, chest and abdominal X-rays, and procedures like H.S.G. Polaris Healthcare is equipped with modern ultrasound machines for color Doppler studies, high-resolution sonography, targeted obstetrics, routine abdominal scans, USG-guided interventional procedures, and 2D echo-cardiography.
Polaris Healthcare provides comprehensive general medical services to address various healthcare needs. The hospital's experienced general medicine specialists offer expert care for multiple conditions, including gastroscopy, laparoscopy, piles, and fistula treatment. In addition, Polaris Healthcare offers histopathology services, health checkups, adult immunization, and a range of other services to ensure holistic and personalized care for patients seeking general medical attention. With a focus on convenience and quality, Polaris Healthcare is committed to delivering excellent general medicine services to meet the healthcare needs of its patients.
Polaris Healthcare's dedication to patient well-being goes beyond medical expertise. The hospital's team of multiple specialists and friendly nurses ensures that patients receive the utmost care and attention throughout their healing journey. The "Human Touch" approach is deeply ingrained in the hospital's ethos, creating a warm and compassionate patient environment.
The hospital's commitment to excellence has earned them numerous accolades and accreditations. They have received the prestigious Ranawat Orthopedic Research Foundation - Dholakia Best Paper Presentation Award, highlighting their contribution to orthopedics. The doctors at Polaris Healthcare have also been recognized for their exemplary service to humanity.
To further promote awareness and education on healthcare, Polaris Healthcare recently partnered with Swastha Bharat for an exclusive radio interview. In the latest episode, Dr. Surendra Patil discusses the importance of caring for one's bones as they age. Listeners can gain invaluable insights and learn how to maintain healthy and strong bones for a vibrant and active lifestyle in their golden years. Don't miss out on this enlightening episode of Swastha Bharat, hosted by Vinayak More.
With its unmatched expertise, advanced technology, and a patient-centric approach, Polaris Healthcare is setting new benchmarks in multispecialty care. Their comprehensive range of services, including orthopedics, gynecology, diagnostics, and general medicine, makes it a complete solution for all healthcare needs.
About Polaris Healthcare:
Founded in 2011 by Dr. Surendra Patil and Dr. Ujwala Patil, Polaris Healthcare is a renowned multidisciplinary hospital specializing in orthopedic care, natural birthing, and gynecology. Driven by their commitment to personalized care and addressing the needs of patients, Polaris Healthcare provides exceptional services supported by a team of experienced professionals. With a focus on bridging the gap between doctors and patients, the hospital aims to guide patients in the right direction and deliver compassionate treatment. By combining expertise, empathy, and a patient-centered approach, Polaris Healthcare has established itself as a trusted institution dedicated to the well-being of its patients.
