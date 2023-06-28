Global Military Transport Aircraft Market Is Projected To Grow At A 9.7% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Military Transport Aircraft Global Market Report 2023 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Military Transport Aircraft Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s military transport aircraft market forecast, the military transport aircraft market size is predicted to reach a value of $46.85 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.7 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global military transport aircraft industry is due to the rise in demand for rotorcraft airplanes . North America region is expected to hold the largest military transport aircraft market share. Major military transport aircraft companies include Airbus SE, Textron Aviation, Rostec, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Embraer SA, Ukroboronprom (Antonov).

Military Transport Aircraft Market Segments
● By Aircraft Type: Fixed Wings, Rotorcraft
● By Payload: Below 50 Tons, 51 Tons To 100 Tons, 101 Tons And Above
● By Application: Transportation, Emergency Services, Combat Operation, Command And Control, Surveillance, Intelligence And Reconnaissance
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Military transport aircraft refers to a military-owned transport aircraft used to support military operations by performing multi-role duties such as aerial refueling, intelligence-gathering, rescue missions, transporting military cargo & military troops, military vehicles, and others. Military transport aircraft have a huge cargo storage space in which a wide range of things can get stored. In addition, these aircraft are designed to carry military tanks, small trucks, and armed vehicles from military base stations to war sight or other required locations without much human effort.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Military Transport Aircraft Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Military Transport Aircraft Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

