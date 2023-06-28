George Stamas Prominent Community business Leader

Imagine employing 3000 Employees and be responsible for their 3000 Families

George Stamas, president of GJK Facility Services, is committed to giving back to the community. Provide a wide range of services to help those in need” — George Stamas

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA , AUSTRALIA , June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- George Stamas is a remarkable individual who has made significant contributions in his Industry George has always displayed a passion for His Company and staff . Throughout his life, he has demonstrated a relentless pursuit of knowledge and a commitment to excellence.

From a young age, George's curiosity and thirst for knowledge led him to immerse himself in various academic pursuits. His natural aptitude for corporate life became evident early on, and he quickly became known for his exceptional analytical skills and innovative thinking.

After completing his education George Stamas embarked on a career that would see him become a pioneer in his field. He has worked tirelessly to make groundbreaking advancements, pushing the boundaries and expanding our understanding of Facility management & The Cleaning Industry .

He has been invited to Board Appointments

Director, GJK Indigenous Solutions

Alternate Director, AustralianSuper

Finance Director, Facility Management Association of Australia (FMA)

National President, Building Services Contractors Association of Australia (BSCAA)

Board of Trustees, Epworth Medical Foundation

Director, Bridge of Hope

George's expertise in has earned him numerous accolades and recognition.

Include Member of the Order of Australia (General Division), 2022

Excellence in Sustainability Business Award, City of Yarra, 2012

Australian Business Award, Community Contribution, 2011

He has been invited to speak at prestigious conferences and seminars, where he has shared his wisdom and insights with audiences from around the world. cementing his reputation as a leading figure in his field.

Beyond his professional achievements, George Stamas is also known for his dedication to giving back to the community. He actively mentors aspiring individuals in The FMA industry helping them navigate their own paths to success. He strongly believes in the importance of fostering the next generation of FM professionals and is committed to supporting education initiatives.

Despite his remarkable accomplishments, George remains humble and down-to-earth. He is known for his approachable nature and willingness to lend a helping hand to those in need. He is respected not only for his expertise but also for his integrity, compassion, and unwavering commitment to making a positive impact on the world.

In his free time, George enjoys his family and close friends . He believes in maintaining a healthy work-life balance and often emphasizes the importance of self-care and personal well-being.

George Stamas continues to be an influential figure in The Corporate World constantly striving for excellence and pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Under George’s leadership, GJK Facility Services has grown from a fledgling business to today employing more than 3000 people across Australia and New Zealand. He was nominated for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2016, the world’s most prestigious business award for entrepreneurs. His dedication, expertise, and passion inspire everyone around him, and his contributions to charities including Epworth Medical Foundation , Kids Cancer Project , White lion , Royal Melbourne Hospital Wehi , Pancreatic Centre , lighthouse Project Children’s Hospital Melbourne , RMH HAE and many more which are sure to leave a lasting legacy for generations to come.