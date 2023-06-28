Mwah Flowers Announces Summer Sale with Same Day Delivery Options in Brooklyn, New York

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For Brooklynites looking to brighten up their summer, Mwah Flowers is the perfect solution. Look no further than mwah flowers. We're offering a flash sale on all of our flower arrangements, so you can get fresh flowers delivered to your door without breaking the bank. Mwah Flowers has been providing quality and creative floral designs for over seven years. The shop is well known for its unique flower arrangements that have been featured in some of Brooklyn's most iconic venues.

The heat of summer has arrived and Mwah Flowers is here to make the season even brighter! Mwah Flowers, a local flower shop located in Brooklyn, New York is offering a summer sale for their customers. With the promo code, Summer10 shoppers can get 10% off on all orders placed before August 15th.

In addition to the discount offered, Mwah Flowers also offers same day flower delivery options for customers in Brooklyn and surrounding areas. As part of their commitment to personal service and customer satisfaction, You can trust Mwah Flowers to ensure that your selected flowers are delivered promptly on the same day, allowing you to enjoy their exquisite beauty without any delay.

Mwah Flowers is well-known for its beautiful seasonal bouquets as well as its custom arrangements. The flower shop has recently also added plants to their collection which can be a great way to add some greenery to any home decor. They have a wide selection of flowers including roses, tulips, lilies, daisies, and more. Ensuring there's something to suit everyone's taste.

With summer finally, here, it’s the perfect time to send summer flowers or plants to your loved ones.

