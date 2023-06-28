Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Size 2021–2030

Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market generated $8.56 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $84.80 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 26.44% from 2021 to 2030. High demand for artificial intelligence in smartphones, rise in demand for AI-capable processors, and increase in investment in AI technologies drive the growth of the global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market.

The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• This study comprises analytical depiction of the global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market outlook along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market analysis is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market forecast is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2030 to benchmark the financial competency.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market share of key vendors.

• The report includes the market trends and the revenue share of key vendors.

Leading players of the global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market analyzed in the research include NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Apple Inc. (U.S.), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), and Huawei Technologies (China).

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market based on technology node, component, application, and region.

Based on application, the smartphones segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the robotics segment is estimated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 30.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on component, the hardware segment held the largest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 27.7% during the forecast period.

Key Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Segments

By Technology Node

• 20–28nm

• 10nm

• 7nm

• Others

By Component

• Hardware

◦ Processor

◦ Memory

◦ Sensor

◦ Others

• Software

• Services

By Application

• Smartphones

• Cameras

• Drones

• Automotive

• Robotics

• AR/ VR

• Others

By Region

• North America

◦ U.S.

◦ Canada

◦ Mexico

• Europe

◦ UK

◦ Germany

◦ France

◦ Italy

◦ Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

◦ China

◦ Japan

◦ India

◦ South Korea

◦ Taiwan

◦ Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

◦ Latin America

◦ Middle East

◦ Africa

