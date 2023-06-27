New playground equipment added at Westwood Primary School 

CANADA, June 27 - Westwood Primary has more playground equipment at the school to encourage fun, active learning and support the health and wellness of young Islanders.

Part of the equipment cost was covered by the Playground Equipment Fund, which helps home and school and parent organizations pay for outdoor playground equipment at schools within the Commission scolaire de langue française (CSLF) or Public Schools Branch (PSB).

“Playgrounds are wonderful learning environments where students can be free to use their imagination, share experiences and build lifelong friendships. We know having space for children to play safely is important for families, this fund helps ensure that.” - Education and Lifelong Learning Minister Natalie Jameson

The funding builds on government’s commitment to provide safe learning environments for all students in years to come.

“This playground would not have been possible without the generosity of our incredible donors, the unwavering commitment of our planning committee members and the support of our volunteers,” said Laura Steeves, co-chair, Westwood Primary Home & School. “Together, we have transformed a dream into a safe and inspiring space for our students to explore, learn and play and we have proven that when hearts align, remarkable accomplishments become possible.”

Daily exercise and playing outside is important for growing young bodies and minds. Playgrounds encourage physical activity and promote healthy lifestyles while also encouraging children to share, work together, overcome challenges and be creative. They provide children with the opportunity to move around, learn new things, reduce anxiety, improve focus, enhance attention span and work on physical, social, emotional and sensory development.

Community groups or Home and School committees carry out fundraising campaigns for new or replacement playground equipment for public schools in PEI. These groups can apply for 50 per cent of their project costs, up to a maximum of $25,000.

