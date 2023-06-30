"The Art of Organizing" Debuts as #1 Release, Unveiling Gabai's Distinct Method for Overcoming Organization Struggles

Professional Organizer Nicole Gabai Holding Her New Book That Helps People Organize Their Homes & Lives Image of The Art of Organizing Book Professional Organizer Nicole Gabai Welcoming Readers to Her Book Launch Party

Eagerly-Awaited, The Art of Organizing: An Artful Guide to an Organized Life Unveils The Gabai Principles That Help Readers Simplify Life, Enhance Productivity

Being able to be organized is about much more than just having a neat-looking space; it's about self-care and quality of life.” — Nicole Gabai, Professional Organizer

FALMOUTH, MAINE, USA, June 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals (NAPO), 54% of Americans feel stressed out by clutter and disorganization in their homes, and 91% of their survey respondents agreed they could achieve their goals and be more efficient with an organized living space.

Yet, with over 50% of Americans admitting to being stressed out by the clutter in their homes, many experience decision paralysis when it comes to organizing. They find it challenging to decide what to keep, donate, or throw away and how to organize their belongings.

Nicole Gabai, a Golden Circle member of NAPO (the National Association of Productivity & Organizing Professionals), believes everyone deserves access to the knowledge that will help them establish the skills needed to organize their home and life.

To equip more people with the organizational skills they need, Gabai debuts her long-awaited book, "The Art of Organizing: An Artful Guide to an Organized Life." In it, she shares what she has learned as a professional organizer over the last two decades. And it's debuting as a #1 New Release on Amazon.

This colorful book walks readers through The Gabai Principles, Gabai's unique 6-step system, giving readers worldwide the power to conquer chaos and spend more time doing what they really want to do.

Key features of "The Art of Organizing: An Artful Guide to an Organized Life" include:

1. The Gabai Principles: Learn Gabai's practical and established approach that systematically addresses clutter at its roots, turning disorganized areas into peaceful and organized havens.

2. Mental Clarity: Learn how organization can improve mental well-being by enhancing focus, reducing stress, and increasing productivity.

3. Sustainable: Gabai's philosophy of sustainable organization emphasizes the importance of organizing one's life in a way that makes sense to them and is sustainable for their lifestyle.

4. Digital Organization: Discover how to manage virtual clutter, optimize digital workflows, and stay in control of the digital realm.

5. Personalization and Creativity: Discover how to add personal touches to your organizational systems, making your space and routines reflect your unique personality. This can bring joy and inspiration into your daily life.

"When you pull these principles together, you'll have everything you need to achieve the simplified, streamlined life you want, perfectly customized for you," Gabai expressed.

"I believe an organizational system that works well can be truly life-changing. But getting things sorted and put away is only the first step. To truly change your life, an effective system must be flexible enough to grow and adapt with you and easy enough for you to maintain, day after day and year after year," Gabai expresses.

The book is available on Amazon as well as other online and brick-and-mortar outlets.

Nicole Gabai has spent 20+ years as a hands-on personal organizer for hundreds of homes and offices. Using her art and design background, she helps people bridge the gap between beautiful and functional to maximize organizing capacity. Prior to founding B. Organized in 1999, she worked in television production for MTV, Nickelodeon, and the Orlando Film Commission as a production manager, producer, prop buyer, and set decorator. She learned many skills that are essential for being organized and keeping up with the pace of a very demanding business. In 1989, she received a BFA in Textile Design from the Fashion Institute of Technology and worked as a textile designer in New York City for several years. She has written a recurring column for Cape Cod Parent & Child magazine and has been featured in numerous magazine and newspaper articles. She teaches organizing workshops for businesses, the community, and college-bound teens through Danny’s Place, a teen enrichment program in Acton, MA.

For more information about Gabai or the book, visit www.b-organized.net