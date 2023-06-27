Longeveron Files Registration Statement for Rights Offering

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for life-threatening and chronic aging-related conditions such as Alzheimer’s Disease and Aging Frailty, announced today that it has filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to conduct a tradeable subscription rights offering to its shareholders and holders of warrants to purchase common stock as of a future record date to be determined.



Longeveron’s registration statement on Form S-1 covers a rights offering for up to $30,000,000 of shares of common stock. Under the terms of the rights offering, Longeveron expects to distribute a dividend, at no charge, five tradable subscription rights to purchase shares of its common stock to holders of record for each share of common stock held on the record date, and to holders of warrants to purchase common stock held on the record date. Each basic subscription right will entitle the holder of record to purchase one share of common stock at the subscription price to be determined. Holders as of the record date that exercise their basic subscription rights in full will also have an over-subscription privilege, pursuant to which they may subscribe to purchase additional shares at the subscription price to the extent that not all basic subscription rights are exercised, subject to certain limitations and as more fully described in a prospectus relating to the rights offering. The subscription rights will be exercisable during the subscription period, unless extended.

See our SEC filings here for more details about the potential rights offering as well as information on the company. EDGAR Search Results (sec.gov)

If you have any questions or need further information about this rights offering, please call Okapi Partners, Longeveron’s information agent for the rights offering, at (212) 297-0720 (bankers and brokers) or (844) 201-1170 (all others) or email at info@okapipartners.com.

The registration statement has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor will there be any sale of any securities referred to in this press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. The rights offering will be made only by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Longeveron Inc.

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing regenerative medicines to address unmet medical needs. The Company’s lead investigational product is Lomecel-B™, an allogeneic medicinal signaling cell (MSC) therapy product isolated from the bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Lomecel-B™ has multiple mechanisms of action encompassing pro-vascular, pro-regenerative, anti-inflammatory, and tissue repair and healing effects with broad potential applications across a spectrum of disease areas. Longeveron is currently advancing Lomecel-B™ through clinical trials in three indications: hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), Alzheimer’s Disease, and Aging-Related Frailty. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.