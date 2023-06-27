Sites Serving Summer Meals to Kids

Hunger can be a barrier to education, even in the summertime.

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, WA, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning doesn’t end when school lets out, and neither does the demand for meals and healthy nutrition. The federally funded Summer Food Service Program (SFSP) is helping to fill the summer food gap for children 18 years and younger when school is not in session. Free healthy meals and snacks can be found at local sites in high need areas of Washington state. There’s no needed proof of income, address or citizenship required.

During school, breakfasts and lunches are served, which helps make it easier for students to meet their nutritional needs. And dairy plays a role: Low-fat and fat-free milk is a fundamental part of federal school meal programs because of its nutrient package—providing the No. 1 food source of 13 essential nutrients in the diets of America’s youth.

Every day, Sharon, the owner of a local daycare that serves primarily low-income kids, walks her students to a Summer Meals site at a nearby park. “We walk the kids here every day. It's easier for our parents. They don't have to pack food or worry about lunch. Some of our families don’t have a lot of money for food, so this program is important,” shares Sharon. “Coming here is part of our daily routine, and oh, how grateful we are for this time in the sun!” As a result of the Free Summer Meals program, every kid in Sharon’s daycare has access to healthy food every day, and Sharon can use the money she would have otherwise spent on food to purchase additional educational activities to support her students.

According to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI), in the summer of 2022, approximately 850,000 meals were provided to children at 805 sites across Washington. The meal programs operate in areas where 50% or more of the children are in households that are at or below 185% of the federal poverty level. In a household of four people, an annual income of $55,500 represents 185% of the federal poverty level.

Healthy food choices help kids grow and can reduce their risk of chronic diseases. Real Washington dairy is a delicious and nutritious way you can set the groundwork for an active, healthy lifestyle. The program is available now through the end of August with meals to be eaten on site.

Finding a summer meal site near you:

Call 1–866–3-HUNGRY (1–866–348–6479)

Text “Food” to 304–304

Find summer meals sites online

Resources in Spanish to find summer meals site near you:

Call 1–877–8-HAMBRE (1–877–842–6273)

Text “Comida” to 304–304

Find summer meals sites online

For more information, please contact the Child Nutrition Services department within the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction at 360–725–6200 or email summermeals@k12.wa.us.

