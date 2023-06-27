South Fork Salmon River Update - June 27, 2023

Hatchery Returns

So far, the weir has only trapped two adult Salmon this season. They are eagerly awaiting a big push of fish in the next week or so. Stay tuned.

Fishery Outlook

With a current harvest share of 912 hatchery adults in the South Fork Salmon, and an estimated total harvest so far of 94 hatchery adults, we still have a little over 800 adults remaining in our harvest share. I’m planning to have our data from this week (Monday through Thursday) worked up by Friday of this week so we can have a better idea of where we’re sitting going into the holiday weekend. Expect another update from me in the early afternoon on Friday, June 30. I'm certain the fishery will at least run through Sunday, July 2nd, but I'll let you know on Friday whether you can expect the fishery to run through Tuesday the 4th or not. Keep in mind that there will be a lot of effort over the weekend, and if the fish show up we could see a lot of fish get harvested. We have seen upwards of 150 fish harvested per day in past years over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

That’s all for now. Have a great week everyone!