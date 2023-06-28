VeriKlick LLC Announces Sameer Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer to Increase Their Global Footprint

The Chief Operating Officer appointment is a next step supporting the ongoing growth of VeriKlick globally including USA, APAC and EMEA.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VeriKlick is proud to announce that Sameer Srivastava has joined the VeriKlick team in the position of Chief Operating Officer. Sameer brings over twenty years of experience in Designing, Implementing, and Managing IT, Change Management and HRO Programs globally, across USA, EMEA and APAC.

Sameer started his career in the Staffing Industry as a Senior Project Manager with Kelly OCG in EMEA and then headed both RPO and MSP for Kelly OCG in India, followed by leading the MSP operations for Allegis Global Solutions in India and South Asia. In his last role before joining Veriklick, Sameer led Simplify VMS’ operations across APAC. He has also worked as a consultant for Price Waterhouse Coopers and Zensar Technologies in the US. Sameer has become a trusted partner and consultant to his clients for their workforce needs.

Sameer holds a Bachelors in Computer Science from the University of Nebraska (Lincoln), USA and an MBA from Cranfield University, UK.

Sameer is an avid Nebraska football fan, and in his free time, he likes to read books about management and strategy, and travel.

About VeriKlick

VeriKlick is an end-to-end Video Interview solution that provides real time video, voice mapping, facial biometrics, candidate assessment scorecards and candidate pipeline management for future workforce planning. VeriKlick is the only platform to use patent pending technology with real-time data to verify candidates at every stage of the hiring process ensuring that companies are recruiting, interviewing, and hiring the right talent. VeriKlick is Transforming the Nextgen Staffing Industry. Veriklick's interview management system offers seamless control over interviews and enables unified dashboards to track your deployable workforce

The Chief Operating Officer appointment is a next step supporting the ongoing growth of VeriKlick globally including USA, APAC and EMEA.