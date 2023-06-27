Party Central Committee’s Secretariat imposes disciplinary measures against some organisations, officials

VIETNAM, June 27 - HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat decided on disciplinary measures against some Party organisations and members during its meeting in Hà Nội on Tuesday, which took place under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

The Secretariat concluded that the Party organisation at the Việt Nam Cooperative Alliance (VCA) in the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures violated the Party’s organisation and operation principles and regulations, the State’s laws, and working rules.

It showed a lack of responsibility and lax leadership, letting the VCA and many organisations and individuals commit violations and wrongdoings in the organisation and personnel work, as well as in the management and use of funding, public assets, land and investment projects, and emulation and reward activities.

The violations and wrongdoings by the Party organisation caused serious consequences, undermined internal solidarity, and weakened leadership and combat capacity of the Party organisation.

They also posed risks of huge losses to the State budget and assets, and the VCA’s funding, adversely affected the reputation of the Party organisation and the alliance, and triggered public concern, the Secretariat said.

The Secretariat also looked into the cases of Huỳnh Văn Tâm, member of the Party Committee of the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai and permanent deputy head of the committee's organisation commission, and former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the provincial Department of Home Affairs; and Hoa Công Hậu, former member of the Party Committee of the southern province of Tây Ninh, and former Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director of the provincial Department of Health.

Both Tâm and Hậu showed degradations in political ideology, morality and lifestyle, and violated the Party’s regulations and the State’s laws while performing their tasks, and rules set for Party members.

Their violations and wrongdoings have caused serious consequences, triggered public anger, and adversely affected the reputation of the Party organisation and local authorities, according to the Secretariat.

It decided to issue a warning against the Party organisation at the VCA in the 2015-2020 and 2020-2025 tenures, and expel the men from the Party.

The Secretariat asked competent agencies to deliver administrative punishments on the above collectives and individuals in sync with the Party disciplinary measures. — VNS