Prime Minister meets top Chinese legislator in Beijing

VIETNAM, June 27 -

BEIJING — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China Zhao Leji on Tuesday compared notes on measures to enhance and deepen the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in general and the two countries’ legislatures in particular in the time ahead.

At the meeting in Beijing, which took place as part of PM Chính’s China trip, the two sides rejoiced at developments of the relations between the two Parties and countries over the past time, including cooperation between the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and the NPC.

Chính suggested the two sides step up all-level delegation exchange, strengthen and deepen the substantive, mutually beneficial cooperation across spheres, and intensify the sharing of experience in Party building and national management, as well as people-to-people exchange.

Việt Nam and China should closely and effective coordinate at multilateral forums, and satisfactorily handle differences in the spirit of friendship, matching high-level common perceptions and international law, he emphasised.

The PM expressed his hope that the legislatures would create a favourable legal foundation for, and urge ministries, agencies and localities to actively materialise the high-level common perceptions, as well as signed documents and agreements, while boosting collaboration in different fields, helping promote the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

Chính said the substantive legislative cooperation formed an important part of the relations between the two Parties and countries, and suggested the NA and the NPC maintain the exchange of delegations between its committees and all-level People’s Councils, carry forward the role as a friendship bridge of the two friendship parliamentarians groups, and enhance experience exchange.

He conveyed the invitation of the Vietnamese top legislator to China’s young parliamentarians to attend the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians to be hosted by the Vietnamese NA in Hà Nội from September 14-18.

For his part, Zhao affirmed the geographical proximity between the two countries, and their similarities in development ideals and paths, saying the exchange of experience in Party building and national management and the deepening of the friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive cooperation match aspirations of the two countries’ people.

Agreeing with PM Chính’s proposals, he stressed that maintaining the Việt Nam-China solidarity and friendship was a practical need, enabling the two countries to firmly step towards socialism and prosperity.

China attached importance to developing the cooperation and friendship with Việt Nam, and stood ready to work together with the country in realising the reached agreements and high-level common perceptions, thus advancing the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership to a new height, he noted.

The NPC was also willing to foster and deepen the friendship and practical cooperation with the Vietnamese NA, Zhao affirmed. — VNS