AvantGen Appoints Jordon Wang as Chief Operating Officer
With his leadership, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering innovative solutions to our partners.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AvantGen, a leading biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of novel antibody drugs, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordon Wang as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Senior Vice President of Technology Development. Jordon will play a pivotal role in driving AvantGen's growth strategies and operational excellence. As the COO, Jordon will focus on expanding AvantGen’s business and technology initiatives, and foster strategic partnerships based on AvantGen’s cutting-edge platforms.
Jordon has over a decade of experience in biologics drug discovery and development. Prior to joining AvantGen, Jordon served as Vice President of Technology Development and Vice President of Antibody Discovery at LakePharma, now part of Curia, a global small and large molecule Contract Research Organization (CRO) and CDMO. Prior to LakePharma, Jordon led the in vitro pharmacology group at Crown Biosciences and managed a long-term drug discovery collaboration with Pfizer. He earned a B.S. in Biological Sciences and a Ph.D. in Cancer Biology at Stanford University.
“We are delighted to welcome Jordon to our executive team. He brings a wealth of experience to the new role, both in technical operations and in business development. He has a deep understanding of antibody discovery and enjoys building client relationships. With his leadership, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering innovative solutions to our partners.” said Xiaomin Fan, Ph.D., President and CEO of AvantGen.
“I am honored for this opportunity and to be part of such a talented and experienced team. AvantGen’s commitment in accelerating drug discovery for all scientific researchers is truly remarkable.” said Jordon Wang. “AvantGen’s unique and innovative platforms provide partners compelling alternatives to traditional antibody discovery and optimization methods.”
About AvantGen
Founded by experts in the creation of antibody discovery and optimization platforms, AvantGen excels in the rapid discovery and optimization of antibody-related drugs. Its technology platforms include a proprietary and robust yeast display platform, large natural human antibody database, fully human antibody libraries comprised of over 200 billion antibody clones in various formats, including Fab, scFab, scFv and VH only, and a NK cell engager platform with exceptional performances. AvantGen’s partners include pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostic and government entities. For more information, please visit www.avantgen.com.
Jordon Wang
AvantGen
jwang@avantgen.com