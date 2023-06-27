TransUnion Launches TruAudience Transfer-less Identity Resolution, a Snowflake Native App in the Data Cloud

Identity Application Enables Joint Customers to Improve Data Hygiene Insights and Data Clean Room Collaborations Without Data Leaving the Client’s Snowflake Account

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) today announced at Snowflake’s annual user Snowflake Summit 2023, the launch of the TruAudience transfer-less Identity Resolution app on Snowflake Marketplace . TransUnion’s new Snowflake Native App enables marketers to execute privacy-enhanced identity resolution and data collaboration use cases in the Snowflake Media Data Cloud . The app is now publicly available for use by clients of TransUnion’s TruAudience marketing solutions and Snowflake.



“TransUnion is leaning in and allowing Snowflake to reduce security, privacy, and governance concerns, so they can focus on helping the thousands of customers on Snowflake Marketplace unlock mission critical consumer insights leveraging the full power of their advanced identity resolution capabilities in the Snowflake Media Data Cloud,” said Chris Child, Senior Director of Product Management, Snowflake. “The Snowflake Native App Framework enables TransUnion to bring their apps directly to their customer’s data to drive value.”

The Identity Resolution app connects disparate offline and online data while enriching records with demographics by directly leveraging the TruAudience identity graph. The app’s built-in machine learning capabilities for resolution improve the matching of records and the rate of appending new data information.

As a result, marketers can now supercharge actionable consumer insights to power audience segmentation, campaign strategy, and consistent marketing experiences across channels, with no transfers of data outside the Snowflake environment. Previously, these advanced identity resolution capabilities required data movement between marketers’ existing platforms and partners, leading to hurdles and time passing information security, data governance, and legal processes.

“We’re thrilled to join Snowflake as we usher in a new era of data strategy and collaboration by bringing our advanced identity resolution capabilities to joint customers, wherever their data and marketing technology lives,” said Ryan Engle, VP of Identity Solutions and Platform Integrations at TransUnion. “We expect this to transform our clients’ ability to not only improve their consumer data quality, but also collaborate with partners without sharing sensitive customer information. This can be a win-win for all parties involved.”

Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, announced that the Snowflake Native App Framework (public preview on AWS) is now available for developers to build and test apps natively in the Data Cloud with additional distribution and monetization capabilities in public preview soon. Snowflake Native Apps usher in a new era of data collaboration, enabling developers with the tools needed to create robust apps quickly with Snowflake's high availability and auto-scalability, all the while reducing security and procurement hurdles for customers because the apps run directly within the customers’ Snowflake accounts.

Snowflake Marketplace already has over 25 new Snowflake Native Apps available today, and over one hundred providers are currently developing apps that span multiple industries and use cases. TransUnion is one of the leading organizations building in the Data Cloud, with a Snowflake Native App readily available to easily bring unique insights to end users and enable them to unlock value with just a few clicks on Snowflake Marketplace. By being Powered by Snowflake, TransUnion is able to impact the community by distributing its app to thousands of Snowflake customers, without these customers having to move or expose their data.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 12,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good®—and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world.

http://www.transunion.com/business

