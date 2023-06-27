Exploring the Expanding Urinary Self-Catheter Market: Transforming Bladder Care

Urinary Self-Catheter Market2

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Urinary Self-Catheter Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030 is latest research study released by Allied Market Research evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support (2023-2030). The market Study is segmented by key a region that is accelerating the marketization. The report provides information on market research and development, growth drivers, and the changing investment structure of the Global Urinary Self-Catheter Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Asid Bonz, B Braun Melsungen, Becton Dickson and Company (C.R. Bard), Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast, ConvaTec, Hollister, Medical Technologies of Georgia, Medtronic, Teleflex.



Urinary Self-Catheter Market Statistics: The global Urinary Self-Catheter market is expected to reach $2,387 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026.



Urinary Self-Catheter Market Growth Drivers:

1. Increasing prevalence of urinary disorders: Rising demand for urinary self-catheters due to the growing prevalence of urinary disorders, driving the need for regular catheterization.

2. Aging population and urological conditions: Higher susceptibility of the aging population to urological conditions necessitating urinary catheterization, leading to increased demand for self-care options.

3. Advancements in catheter technology: Technological innovations in catheter design and materials enhance comfort, ease of use, and safety, promoting market growth.

4. Patient preference for independence and quality of life: Individuals with urological conditions opt for self-catheterization to maintain independence and improve quality of life, reducing reliance on healthcare facilities.

5. Growing awareness and education: Increasing awareness and educational initiatives improve understanding and acceptance of self-catheters, driving adoption rates.



The segments and sub-section of Urinary Self-Catheter market is shown below:

By Product Type: Intermittent Catheter and External Catheter



By Type: Male Type Catheter and Female Type Catheter



By Application: Benign Prostate Hyperplasia, Urinary Incontinence, Spinal Cord Injuries, and Others



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Asid Bonz GmbH, B Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickson and Company (C.R. Bard), Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec, Hollister, Inc., Medical Technologies of Georgia, Inc., Medtronic Plc., and Teleflex Incorporated.



Important years considered in the Urinary Self-Catheter study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Urinary Self-Catheter Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Urinary Self-Catheter Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Urinary Self-Catheter in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Urinary Self-Catheter market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Urinary Self-Catheter market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?



Introduction about Urinary Self-Catheter Market

Urinary Self-Catheter Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category)

Urinary Self-Catheter Market by Application/End Users

Urinary Self-Catheter Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Applications

Global Urinary Self-Catheter Sales and Growth Rate (2020-2030)

Urinary Self-Catheter Competition by Players/Suppliers, Region, Type, and Application

Urinary Self-Catheter (Volume, Value, and Sales Price) table defined for each geographic region defined.

Urinary Self-Catheter Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

Key Raw Materials Analysis & Price Trends

Supply Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Industrial Chain Analysis

……..and view more in complete table of Contents



