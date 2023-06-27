Apple Growth Partners is Named Among Best Employers in Ohio for 5th Straight Year

/EIN News/ -- Cleveland, OH, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apple Growth Partners (AGP), an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, has been named a Top Workplace by The Plain Dealer for the fifth consecutive year.

The Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey. Any organization with 35 or more employees is invited to participate in the annual survey and award program. The anonymous survey uniquely measures four drivers of culture: alignment, connection, coaching, and performance. The research-backed employee engagement survey also measures employee engagement, leadership, and how valued employees feel.

“We care about our people, and it shows: most of our interns come back to work with us full-time, our people are happy and engaged, so it’s especially rewarding to bring home awards like this one,” said Erica Ishida, President. “We are glad that our employees notice and value the emphasis we place on our people, their wellbeing, their success.”

Over the last decade, AGP has been deliberate in building a people-first culture that supports Healthy Growth®. The firm launched a flexible workplace program called AGP Anywhere during the pandemic and continues to invest in firm growth and culture-building. The firm has a renewed focus on recruitment, retention, and growth as a part of its Vision 2030.

“As we look forward,” said Chuck Mullen, Chairman, “we know that our unparalleled employee experience translates into exceptional service for our clients. We are poised to continue to grow as a firm, thanks to our people. We know that Healthy Growth® means putting our people first, empowering them, and supporting them above all else. Our clients appreciate that our people are engaged and empowered.”

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners (AGP) is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 80 years of creative solutions that deliver healthy, sustainable growth. AGP offers a full range of services for privately held businesses, including tax planning and compliance, audit and assurance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs), fraud prevention and detection, family office services for high net worth individuals, and transaction advisory. With more than 130 employees, AGP collaborates with business owners and partners across Ohio and beyond, extending client services through a remote workforce in 2020 while maintaining office locations in Akron, Canton, Charlotte (AGPN, PLLC), Chicago, and Cleveland. AGP’s professionals provide expertise in additional industries and services, such as employee benefit plans, bookkeeping, auto dealerships, manufacturing, construction and real estate, car washes, restaurants, and not-for-profits. AGP’s mission statement is championing the Healthy Growth® of our people, our clients, and our communities through authenticity, exceptional service, and taking care of each other.

