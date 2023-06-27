Alta Copper Announces Annual General Meeting Results

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Copper Corp. (TSX: ATCU; OTCQB: DNCUD; BVL: ATCU) (“Alta Copper” or the “Company”) announces the voting results for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders held on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia.



A total of 13,981,784 common shares, representing 18.45% of the Company’s outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting and all motions put forward were passed.

The following sets forth a summary of the voting results:

Votes For Votes Against Number of Directors 12,946,154 (92.59%) 1,035,630 (7.41%) Election of Directors Voted For Votes Withheld/Abstain Giulio T. Bonifacio 11,290,009 (97.03%) 345,743 (2.97%) Joanne C. Freeze 13,826,388 (99.56%) 61,743 (0.44%) L. Miguel Inchaustegui 11,632,116 (99.97%) 3,636 (0.03%) Steven Latimer 11,298,366 (97.10%) 337,386 (2.90%) Christine Nicolau 11,441,447 (98.33%) 194,305 (1.67%) Sean I. Waller 11,453,753 (98.44%) 181,999 (1.56%) Appointment of Auditor 13,958,279 (99.83%) 23,505 (0.17%) Votes For Votes Against Approval of Unallocated

Options, Rights and Other

Entitlements under Option

Plan 12,429,801 (89.50%) 1,458,330 (10.50%)



Mr. Jeremy Meynert did not stand for re-election as a director. Alta Copper thanks Mr. Meynert for his contributions as a director of the Company.

About Alta Copper

Alta Copper is an emerging copper developer advancing with the global shift toward electrification and decarbonization.

Alta Copper is focused on the development of its 100% owned Cañariaco advanced staged copper project. Cañariaco comprises 97 square kilometers of highly prospective land located 150 kilometers northeast of the City of Chiclayo, Peru, which include the Cañariaco Norte deposit, Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, all within a 4km NE-SW trend in northern Peru’s prolific mining district. Cañariaco is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not held by a major.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the effective date of the consolidation and name change of the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes the forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors which could cause events or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We are under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws.

On behalf of the Board of Alta Copper Corp.

“Giulio T. Bonifacio” Executive Chair and Director

For further information please contact:

Joanne C. Freeze, President, CEO and Director

jfreeze@altacopper.com

+1 604 512 3359

or

Giulio T. Bonifacio, Executive Chair and Director

gtbonifacio@altacopper.com

+1 604 318 6760