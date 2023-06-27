Longevity and Anti-senescence Therapy Market: Rising Range of Applications Propelling Industry at A CAGR of 6.1%

The global longevity and anti-senescence therapy market share is segmented on the basis of therapy, application, end user and region.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Longevity, or the extension of human lifespan, has long been a topic of fascination and scientific inquiry. Anti-senescence therapy, also known as anti-aging therapy, aims to slow down or reverse the biological processes associated with aging. While achieving immortality is still beyond the realm of current possibilities, significant advancements have been made in understanding the mechanisms of aging and developing interventions to promote healthy aging. According to the report, the global longevity and anti-senescence therapy industry generated $25.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $44.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.

One prominent area of research in longevity and anti-senescence therapy revolves around genetic and cellular factors. Scientists have identified certain genes, such as those involved in DNA repair and cellular stress response, that play a role in aging. Manipulating these genes in animal models has shown promising results in extending lifespan and delaying age-related diseases. Additionally, cellular senescence, the irreversible arrest of cells, has been linked to aging. Therapies targeting senescent cells, such as senolytics, aim to remove or rejuvenate these cells to restore tissue homeostasis and improve overall health.

Major market players covered in the report, such as -

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Calico Life Sciences LLC

CohBar, Inc.

Life Biosciences, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Oisin Biotechnologies

Pfizer Inc.

T.A. Sciences, Inc.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc.

The involvement of cell senescence in aging and development of many age-related diseases have stimulated efforts to develop a number of strategies aimed at eliminating senescent cells and limiting their deleterious effects. North America is projected to be the highest revenue contributor, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities to key players in this market.

TABLE OF CONTENT -

CHAPTER 1 - INTRODUCTION:

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key market segments

1.3. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2 - EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3 - MARKET OVERVIEW:

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Market Share Analysis/Top Player Positioning

3.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities…

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

Based on treatment, the gene therapy segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, holding approximately two-thirds of the global longevity and immunotherapy market, and it is expected that he will keep his position during the prophecy. This is due to the increasing number of chronic diseases and the increase in anti-aging products. However, the senolytic drug treatment segment is expected to show the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030, due to advancements in AI-enhanced drug technology and increasing geriatric population.

While research into longevity and anti-senescence therapy is rapidly evolving, it is important to approach these advancements with caution. Ethical considerations, potential risks, and long-term effects on human health need to be carefully evaluated. Nonetheless, the pursuit of understanding and intervening in the aging process holds significant promise for promoting healthy aging and improving the quality of life in later years.

