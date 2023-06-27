TELF AG Elected to the International Chromium Development Association's (ICDA) Council from 2023-2025

As a newly elected member, TELF AG is deeply committed to diligently representing the needs and aspirations of the ICDA community.

We are both honored and grateful to have been elected to serve on the ICDA Council” — TELF AG's Head of Ferroalloy Sales ex China

LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, June 27, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Lugano, Switzerland – TELF AG , a full-service international physical commodities trader with 30 years of industry expertise, is delighted to announce its election to the International Chromium Development Association's ( ICDA ) Council for the period of 2023 to 2025.As a newly elected member, TELF AG is deeply committed to diligently representing the needs and aspirations of the ICDA community. Recognizing the significance of this position, we pledge to work collaboratively with our fellow council members to ensure the ICDA Council remains a crucial driving force within the Association."We are both honored and grateful to have been elected to serve on the ICDA Council," said David Kramer, representative of TELF AG. "We eagerly anticipate the opportunity to work hand in hand with our esteemed council members in shaping the ICDA's strategic direction and advancing its services to benefit all Members."TELF AG's extensive experience in the commodities trading sector and its steadfast dedication to promoting sustainable practices and responsible business conduct positions the company as a valuable contributor to the ICDA Council. With a solid reputation, TELF AG aims to leverage its expertise to drive positive change, foster growth, and advocate for the collective interests of the ICDA community.For further information about TELF AG and its sustainability initiatives, please visit https://telf.ch/sustainability About TELF AG:TELF AG is a full-service international physical commodities trader with 30 years of experience in the industry. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the company operates globally, serving customers and providing solutions for commodities producers worldwide. TELF AG works in close partnership with producers to provide effective marketing, as well as financing and logistics solutions, which enable suppliers to focus on their core activities and to access far-reaching markets wherever they may be.Its flexible, customer-focused approach allows TELF AG to create tailor-made solutions for each producer, thereby facilitating long-term partnerships. Additionally, consumers widely recognize them for their operational excellence and reliability. For more information, visit www.telf.ch About the International Chromium Development Association (ICDA):The ICDA is a non-profit association headquartered in Paris. It promotes the value and sustainability of chromium and represents the chromium industry worldwide through communication, forums, and R&D projects. For more information, visit www.icdacr.com

TELF AG prioritizes innovation and invests in cutting-edge technology to enhance our services and stay ahead of the industry curve.