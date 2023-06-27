Safe Software and Snowflake Data Cloud: A Partnership Enhancing Digital Transformation for the Enterprise

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Software, the creator of FME, today announced at Snowflake’s annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023 , it will continue to expand its partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company by giving customers access to FME, an enterprise integration platform that provides comprehensive support for spatial data, helping organizations increase productivity and transform quickly and reliably. Safe Software has partnered with Snowflake since 2019, supporting joint customers in their digital transformation journey from legacy systems to the Snowflake Data Cloud.

Gartner has recognized spatial data as an essential data type for the enterprise, and FME's no-code interface empowers organizations to gain new insights by integrating spatial data with other business systems. With FME's support for both Geometry and Geography data types within the Snowflake Data Cloud, customers can easily integrate spatial data with other business systems, gaining new insights and driving better decisions.

The New Zealand Department of Conservation (DOC) leverages FME and Snowflake to enhance business intelligence and facilitate data-driven decision-making by creating a unified data repository, automating the integration of data from various sources, and establishing a reliable source of truth.

Safe Software's consumption-based pricing model option, similar to Snowflake's, allows customers to deploy FME in their preferred environment (on-premises, cloud, hybrid) and only pay for what they use. This partnership provides a new level of flexibility and convenience for customers to leverage Snowflake's single, integrated platform and data for their unique data integration needs.

“By using FME’s no-code integration platform, Snowflake customers can leverage the Data Cloud to bring in their spatial data and connect that to other critical business systems, gaining new insights and improving decision making with speed, accuracy, and efficiency.” said Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake.

Safe Software is excited to be a Snow Row sponsor at Snowflake Summit in Vegas, taking place this week. Customers are welcome to visit their booth to discuss any integration needs. Be sure to check out the Snowflake Summit 2023 keynotes live or on-demand here and stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Safe Software

Headquartered in Surrey, British Columbia, Safe Software is the creator of FME, the only enterprise integration platform with comprehensive support for spatial data. The company was founded in 1993 by Don Murray and Dale Lutz and was born out of their passion for data. Whether customer challenges have to do with spatial data, big data, stream processing, cloud migration, or business intelligence, Safe Software is there to help them spend more time reaping the benefits of information, and less time fighting it.

About FME by Safe Software

The FME Platform has built-in support for thousands of systems as well as 800+ out-of-the-box transformers allowing users to build and automate custom integration workflows without having to code. Over 20,000 organizations worldwide trust FME technology for their enterprise integration solutions. Through Safe Software’s international partner network, FME is used in 120+ countries around the world and has been localized into multiple languages.

Marketing Communications Safe Software Inc. 1-604-501-9985 publicrelations@safesoftware.com