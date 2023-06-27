FaceLume Announced as Official Sponsor for New York Fashion Week Event Produced by Runway7 Fashion
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FaceLume, a leading innovator in beauty-tech devices, is thrilled to announce its official sponsorship of the highly anticipated New York Fashion Week (NYFW) event, produced by Runway7 Fashion. The event will take place from September 7th to September 13th, 2023, at Sony Hall located at 235 W 46th St, New York.
As an official sponsor of NYFW, FaceLume is excited to collaborate with Runway7 Fashion in celebrating the intersection of fashion, art, and beauty. This partnership shows FaceLume's commitment to supporting emerging and established designers, models, and fashion influencers, fostering creativity and self-expression within the industry.
"We are delighted to be an official sponsor of the New York Fashion Week event produced by Runway7 Fashion," said Preeti Malik, CEO of FaceLume. "Fashion and beauty go hand in hand, and this collaboration provides a unique opportunity for FaceLume to showcase our innovative products, empowering individuals to look and feel their best."
Throughout the event, FaceLume will provide an immersive brand experience, featuring interactive displays, product demonstrations, and personalized consultations with beauty experts. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover FaceLume's cutting-edge skincare solutions, designed to rejuvenate and enhance our customers' natural beauty.
Additionally, FaceLume will be launching an exclusive NYFW-inspired array of LED skincare products, available for a limited time, combining high-performance skincare with a fashion-forward aesthetic. This represents the brand's dedication to staying at the forefront of beauty and style trends, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of its customers.
"We are thrilled to have FaceLume on board as our official sponsor for this year's New York Fashion Week event," said Christina Kovacs, Partnership Director of Runway7 Fashion. "Their commitment to wellness innovation and passion for excellence align perfectly with our vision for showcasing groundbreaking fashion designs. We look forward to collaborating with FaceLume to create an unforgettable experience for our attendees."
New York Fashion Week is an iconic event that attracts celebrities, top commerce brands, and media from around the world. By partnering with Runway7 Fashion, FaceLume aims to further elevate its brand presence and engage with a global audience, emphasizing the importance of self-care and skin confidence in the fashion industry.
For more information about FaceLume and its participation in New York Fashion Week, please visit [www.facelume.com] or contact [info@facelume.com].
Media Requests
As an official sponsor of NYFW, FaceLume is excited to collaborate with Runway7 Fashion in celebrating the intersection of fashion, art, and beauty. This partnership shows FaceLume's commitment to supporting emerging and established designers, models, and fashion influencers, fostering creativity and self-expression within the industry.
"We are delighted to be an official sponsor of the New York Fashion Week event produced by Runway7 Fashion," said Preeti Malik, CEO of FaceLume. "Fashion and beauty go hand in hand, and this collaboration provides a unique opportunity for FaceLume to showcase our innovative products, empowering individuals to look and feel their best."
Throughout the event, FaceLume will provide an immersive brand experience, featuring interactive displays, product demonstrations, and personalized consultations with beauty experts. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover FaceLume's cutting-edge skincare solutions, designed to rejuvenate and enhance our customers' natural beauty.
Additionally, FaceLume will be launching an exclusive NYFW-inspired array of LED skincare products, available for a limited time, combining high-performance skincare with a fashion-forward aesthetic. This represents the brand's dedication to staying at the forefront of beauty and style trends, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of its customers.
"We are thrilled to have FaceLume on board as our official sponsor for this year's New York Fashion Week event," said Christina Kovacs, Partnership Director of Runway7 Fashion. "Their commitment to wellness innovation and passion for excellence align perfectly with our vision for showcasing groundbreaking fashion designs. We look forward to collaborating with FaceLume to create an unforgettable experience for our attendees."
New York Fashion Week is an iconic event that attracts celebrities, top commerce brands, and media from around the world. By partnering with Runway7 Fashion, FaceLume aims to further elevate its brand presence and engage with a global audience, emphasizing the importance of self-care and skin confidence in the fashion industry.
For more information about FaceLume and its participation in New York Fashion Week, please visit [www.facelume.com] or contact [info@facelume.com].
Media Requests
FaceLume
info@facelume.com