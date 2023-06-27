MotownGirl Publishing Celebrates Success of Debut Novel "On the Wings of the Red-Tailed Hawk" by Gail Combs Oglesby

The book is noted for its themes of resilience, love, and the indomitable spirit of women in the new world.

Readers of On the Wings of the Red-Tailed Hawk will embark on an unforgettable journey with Sarah Bailey and her husband, Jonathan, as they set sail for the new world, filled with hopes and dreams of a better life. However, their voyage takes an unexpected turn, leading to challenges such as becoming lost and facing a scarcity of food. Tragedy strikes as a devastating winter sickness claims the lives of many, leaving Sarah widowed and responsible for her husband's brother.Driven by resilience, Sarah emerges as one of the few surviving women in this harsh and unfamiliar land. Determined to overcome the odds, she must learn to survive and carve out a meaningful existence. At its very core, On the Wings of the Red-Tailed Hawk is an enthralling historical novel that captures the challenges, triumphs, and spirit of colonial life. Inspired by the author's extensive genealogy research, the book sheds light on the remarkable accomplishments of ordinary women from the past."I truly hope people who read the book come away with a newfound understanding of what women endured during that time in our history," Gail says. "From that, I hope they also develop a desire to understand what their own ancestors went through and overcame and to develop an appreciation, and acknowledgment of their sacrifices without which we would not be here today.""In fact," she continues, "I think Della Joann McGinnis Johnson said it best in her poem, The Story Tellers, when she stated, 'In each family there is one who seems called to find the ancestors, to put flesh on their bones and make them live again, to tell the family story and to feel that somehow, they know and approve. To me, doing genealogy is not a cold gathering of facts but, instead, breathing life into all who have gone before. We are the story tellers of the tribe. All tribes have one.'"On the Wings of the Red-Tailed Hawk is the first of a highly anticipated trilogy that will also look at women during the Revolutionary War and throughout the Civil War.About the AuthorGail Combs Oglesby was born and raised in the western Detroit suburbs and lived for many years in California, and Texas. She now calls suburban Nashville, Tennessee her retirement home which she shares with her husband and fur kids. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of San Francisco in Human Resources, as well as a Doctorate in Business Administration from California Coast University. For over thirty-five years she worked in leadership roles in the Human Resources function in a variety of industries and from that experience published, HR Confidential: An Insider's Guide to Finding and Getting a Great Job, which can be found on Amazon.When not working, the passion that has bewitched her for the last fifty years has been genealogy. Originally, the spell was cast while trying to solve a family mystery, which took nearly forty-years to uncover. Today, access to online databases and DNA has helped her, and thousands of others to make those connections to the past and Gail can often be found helping others with their search. Through that work she developed a deep admiration for what our ancestors, especially the women, have endured so that we could be here today. It is now her mission to bring their experiences to life through her writing and to celebrate the ordinary women whose accomplishments were anything but ordinary.About MotownGirl PublishingMotownGirl Publishing is a publishing house dedicated to empowering women authors and promoting their stories, with a focus on historical fiction. Founded by Gail Combs Oglesby, MotownGirl Publishing aims to bring to light the extraordinary achievements of women throughout history and provide a platform for their voices.