Beacon Lake Welcomes Retirees to Experience Florida’s Premier Living Destination

We’re thrilled to welcome retirees to Beacon Lake, where they can relish in the natural beauty and luxurious amenities that our community has to offer.” — Blaz Kovacic

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FL, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of the recent SmartAsset study revealing Florida as the top choice for retirees, Beacon Lake proudly presents an unparalleled living experience catering to the influx of retirees. With Florida welcoming over 78,000 new residents aged 60 and above in 2021, Beacon Lake offers the quintessential Florida lifestyle with resort-style amenities, access to health care facilities, and architectural distinctive homes built by award-winning builders.

Nestled within St. Johns County, Beacon Lake is ideally situated to provide retirees with the very best Florida has to offer. The community is anchored by a 43-acre paddle-friendly lake and surrounded by nature preserves, offering a serene and vibrant environment perfect for an active retirement lifestyle.

Beacon Lake boasts luxury resort-style amenities that include an 8,200 square foot Lake House Amenity & Fitness Center, miles of interconnecting sidewalks, pocket parks, and a community bark-park. This idyllic setting coupled with Florida’s low tax burden makes it the perfect destination for retirees seeking a balance of leisure and community spirit.

Moreover, the community features architecturally distinctive, single-story homes that are ideal for retirees, reflecting the coastal-inspired ambiance of Florida. Dream Finders Homes and Toll Brothers, both award-winning builders, have crafted a variety of models catering to the preferences and needs of an aging population. The single-story designs of the Avalon, Avondale, Ortega, Camden, and New Port models by Dream Finders Homes, as well as the Lilac, Delmore, and Robin models by Toll Brothers, ensure easy accessibility and maneuverability.

These thoughtfully-designed homes eliminate the need for stairs, making daily living more comfortable and convenient for retirees. With spacious interiors, luxurious finishes, and maintenance-friendly landscapes, these models offer the perfect combination of style, convenience, and functionality that retirees desire for an effortless and enjoyable lifestyle in their golden years.

"We’re thrilled to welcome retirees to Beacon Lake, where they can relish in the natural beauty and luxurious amenities that our community has to offer," said Blaz Kovacic of Beacon Lake. "Our exquisite home designs, combined with the plethora of amenities and the advantages of living in Florida, make Beacon Lake the ultimate choice for retirees seeking an enriching and fulfilling lifestyle."

Beacon Lake invites retirees to explore what the community has to offer by visiting their builders’ sales centers, open daily, or by scheduling a personalized tour. The enchanting surroundings, combined with the beautifully designed homes and comprehensive amenities, position Beacon Lake as the premier living destination in Florida for those seeking an unparalleled retirement experience.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit https://www.beaconlake.com/ or contact (904) 217-3052

About Beacon Lake:

Beacon Lake is a master-planned community in St. Johns County, Florida, located on the south

side of CR 210 between I-95 and US 1. Beacon Lake offers a selection of new single-family homes and townhomes by Dream Finders Homes and Toll Brothers. Offering luxurious homes with resort-style amenities, and a serene lakefront setting ideal for families and retirees.

