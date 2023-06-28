Yankee Alliance, VPL Partner to Provide Freight Management Solutions to Healthcare Providers
Yankee Alliance and VPL are pleased to announce a partnership to deliver customers an innovative freight management solution.
Yankee Alliance is excited to partner with VPL to address the challenges our members face every day.”COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Yankee Alliance, a leading healthcare group purchasing organization, and VPL, a leading provider of smart supply chain software for the healthcare market, are pleased to announce a partnership to deliver customers an innovative freight management solution.
Customers will have access to VPL's Smart Supply Chain Platform, which empowers providers to see clearly into the status and movement of product from supplier all the way to the point of patient care. VPL offers guaranteed savings on Freight Management
Services.
"We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Yankee Alliance," said Eric McGlade, CEO and Co-Founder at VPL. "We share in a passion for health system preparedness, visibility, and reliability. VPL’s real-time and reactive supply chain visibility solutions will help customers mitigate disruption and control costs in this challenging environment for healthcare supply chains."
VPL’s data-focused, technology-enabled solutions help organizations build smarter, more resilient supply chains.
The partnership will serve hospitals, pharmacies, ambulatory care, surgery centers, freestanding healthcare labs, etc.
“Yankee Alliance is excited to partner with VPL to address the challenges our members face every day,” said Duane M. Bragg, FACHE, Vice President, Contracting, Yankee Alliance. “VPL provides the technology we need to build a stronger, more resilient healthcare supply chain while driving savings to our members.”
The partnership will automate inbound freight management and optimize outbound delivery, track vital product as it moves from the supplier to the point of patient care, and measure and monitor program performance and identify cost-savings opportunities.
About Yankee Alliance
Yankee Alliance is a member-driven healthcare group purchasing organization founded in 1984 on a belief in collaboration, that working together can achieve more than working alone. Our mission is twofold: to work with members to reduce supply and operating expenses through aggregation of data, purchasing, ideas and knowledge and to excel in strategic innovations that continually assist members in reducing their cost while recognizing their individual needs. Today, Yankee Alliance remains true to the foundational belief in collaboration and has grown to over 18,000 members in all classes of trades across all 50 states. For more information visit www.yankeealliance.com.
About VPL
VPL delivers visibility and resiliency to clinical supply chains. By making the procurement-through-fulfillment processes smarter and more profitable, it creates a new supplier dynamic whereby customers benefit from reduced costs, better insights, and increased transparency and efficiency. VPL developed the industry’s only Smart Supply Chain Platform, which automates inbound and outbound shipping, unlocks visibility into the status of critical shipments, and identifies cost-savings opportunities for all of healthcare including IDNs, critical access, outpatient, and pharmacy. With more than 700 hospitals, 6,000 plus suppliers, and a 97 percent customer retention rate, it’s clear that VPL is the company the healthcare industry trusts to deliver savings, insights, and peace of mind. For more information, visit www.getvpl.com.
