New Faraday pouch protects mobile devices against cyber and EMP attacks

/EIN News/ -- Tampa Bay, Florida, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultra Armor is announcing the launch of their Faraday pouches and bags that can protect both small electronic accessories such as phones and key fobs, as well as larger equipment from cyber attacks utilizing radio frequency (RF) transmissions up to 90 GHz.

Utilizing their revolutionary shielding material, Ultra Armor has designed pouches and bags that offer unparalleled effectiveness in blocking all incoming and outgoing wireless radio signals up to 90 GHz. This level of shielding performance sets a new industry standard, ensuring complete signal obstruction. The pouches protect from wireless data hacking and tracking as well as natural or deliberate Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) signals. Currently, Ultra Armor provides their products to government agencies, branches of the military, and the general public.

Their Faraday bags come in a variety of different sizes to give people the best option for protecting their personal or commercial devices. The need to protect wireless devices has increased over the years as RF hacking becomes more common. Ultra Armor CEO and co-founder, Kylen Ribeiro, says the introduction of 5G and 6G networks and the Internet of Things (IoT) are making devices more interconnected, which increases the opportunity for cyber crime. And that’s not the only issue. For those looking to block all RF transmissions, Faraday bags being sold today can’t actually block past 10 to 20 GHz.

“As the deployment of the 5G network approached, it became evident that the frequencies involved would far surpass those used in earlier cellular networks and WiFi, and nothing on the market was able to block these signals,” says Ribeiro. “We were determined to create a solution that could effectively mitigate signals spanning from 300 Hz to 90 GHz and even surpass these limits. Our Ultra Armor Faraday product line has undergone rigorous military lab testing to ensure its shielding capabilities and effectiveness against Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP) attacks. Critical devices are shielded with impenetrable protection while closed inside an Ultra Armor Faraday bag or case.”

According to Ribeiro, Faraday pouches are the last line of defense against RF and EMP attacks. Ultra Armor products are designed so that no signal can get in or out. Their fabric shielding is covered with water-resistant military-grade ballistic nylon that come in a variety of small pouches and larger bags, as well as RF-shielding wallpaper to meet any need.

The company was co-founded by Daniel DeBaun, a telecom engineer who realized the vulnerabilities of digital devices, especially in the current digital landscape with 5G, 6G and IoT. Seeing so many signals and data passing through different devices led him to provide people with a way to safely secure their own devices.

All Ultra Armor products have received positive praise from numerous industries. Ribeiro says Ultra Armor will continue to keep up with the ever-changing digital landscape and ensure the company’s shielding solutions are able to protect against new threats.

