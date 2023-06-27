Solity Network Launches Bitcoin Insights Dashboard, Analyzing Bitcoin’s Interconnectedness with DeFi

Solity Network, a leading technology company, has unveiled its latest innovation: the Bitcoin Insights Dashboard.

/EIN News/ -- Munich, Germany, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solity Network, a leading technology company, is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation: the Bitcoin Insights Dashboard. This innovative platform aims to alter the way individuals and businesses comprehend the fundamental workings of Bitcoin by giving a comprehensive view of its liquidity and exclusive monitoring of changes.

Bitcoin’s dominant market position makes it an essential starting point for anybody exploring the cryptocurrency market. It’s a springboard for learning everything about the fascinating nuances of the crypto domain. Bitcoin gives investors a solid foundation to explore the vast crypto environment and discover its untapped possibilities.

In addition, Bitcoin is the initial gateway for numerous investors stepping into the realm of cryptocurrencies. Being the most widely recognized and adopted digital currency, Bitcoin garners a significant portion of the liquidity within the cryptocurrency space. Consequently, any alterations or developments concerning Bitcoin directly and immediately impact the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem.

However, it is often underestimated that risks exist not only within decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols but also within Layer 1 (L1) and Layer 2 (L2) networks, especially when combined with DeFi protocols. To illustrate this point, let’s consider the example of a significant price drop. Such an event can have an impact not just on DeFi protocols but also on the underlying L1 and L2 networks. Understanding the significance of L1 networks becomes crucial in this context.

The Solity Network platform offers a comprehensive and real-time Bitcoin Insights Dashboard to address this interconnectedness. This tool provides users with up-to-date data and in-depth analysis of the evolving dynamics of Bitcoin. Furthermore, by presenting a comprehensive overview of Bitcoin’s liquidity, the dashboard empowers users to monitor fluctuations and correlations within the cryptocurrency market closely. This capability enhances risk assessment and facilitates informed decision-making within the DeFi ecosystem.

In a statement by Marijo Radman, the CTO and Co-Founder of Solity Network, he mentioned: “For DeFi to go mainstream the underlying dynamics of Bitcoin and its interconnectedness to the DeFi space have to be understood in depth. The Bitcoin Insights Dashboard is the first step in that direction. Our mission is to create more transparency and make it accessible to everyone to foster DeFi adoption.”

With the Bitcoin Insights Dashboard launch, Solity Network solidifies its position as an industry leader in blockchain risk solutions. The company’s dedication to innovation and the advancement of the crypto landscape propels them to develop groundbreaking tools that enable investors to navigate the complexities of decentralized finance.

About Solity Network

Solity Network provides the infrastructure for Decentralized Finance to enable the real-time processing of fundamental risks across chains, protocols, and liquidity pools. By aggregating multi-chain risk parameters, Solity Network creates transparency, sets the stage for machine learning, and implements risk-adjusted returns for digital assets investment managers.

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. This is not investment advice. Please do your own research.

Contact:

Contact Person: Marta Rozsa

Email: marta.rozsa@solity.org

Location: Munich, Germany

Company: Solity Network