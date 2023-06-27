DEQ Accepting Public Comment on Draft Air Quality Permit for CertainTeed Oxford Facility

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) is seeking public comment on a draft air quality permit for CertainTeed, LLC – Oxford Facility in Granville County.

Comments will be accepted until July 27, 2023.

CertainTeed currently holds a Title V air quality permit to operate an asphalt roofing manufacturing plant in Oxford. The company has applied for a separate Title V air quality permit that would allow it to construct and operate a new fiberglass mat manufacturing facility beside the current plant.

The new CertainTeed facility would be considered a major source facility because potential uncontrolled air emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) are above 100 tons per year and potential emissions of total hazardous air pollutants (HAPs) are above 25 tons per year.

These emissions will be controlled by two parallel regenerative thermal oxidizers. A dust collector would also control fugitive dust in the finishing area. The facility is subject to the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP) for Wet-Formed Fiberglass Mat Production and the NESHAP for Stationary Reciprocating Internal Combustion Engines.

Air dispersion modeling reviewed by DAQ shows the facility’s emissions of formaldehyde will comply with applicable standards and will not cause an exceedance of the acceptable ambient levels. The draft permit includes conditions that ensure ambient levels of all pollutants beyond the facility’s fence line comply with emission standards, including applicable health-based standards. The facility would also be subject to recordkeeping requirements and regular inspections.

Copies of the public notice, draft permit, draft permit review, draft environmental justice report, permit application, and a one-page project fact sheet are available online.

Comments or requests for a public hearing will be accepted until July 27, 2023, at 5 p.m. Comments can be emailed to daq.publiccomments@deq.nc.gov with “CertainTeed.22A” in the subject line. Comments can also be mailed to:

NCDEQ Division of Air Quality

1641 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1641

The Division will consider all public comments before making a final decision on the proposed permit.

Si necesita esta información en español por favor llame al 919-609-2189 o mande un correo a Guadalupe.jimenez@deq.nc.gov.