Church of Scientology Promotes Living Better by Living Free From Drugs

The Church of Scientology brought its Truth About Drugs initiative to the Hollywood Walk of Fame for International Day Against Drug Abuse. Hollywood Walk of Fame is well known for the buskers who pose for photos with visitors. They too were invited to sign the pledge. Volunteers shared the Truth About Drugs booklets with residents and tourists on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

With drug overdose claiming more and more young lives, the Church of Scientology spearheads a drug-free movement in Los Angeles to turn the tide.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Church of Scientology of Los Angeles sponsored a Drug-Free Concert for the UN’s June 26th International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at the Church’s Information Center on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The event promoted living drug-free just steps from one of the busiest intersections in Los Angeles in the height of its tourist season when it is visited by thousands of locals and tourists each day.

The concert was organized in coordination with Foundation for a Drug-Free World, the drug prevention campaign Churches of Scientology and Scientologists support. On display were the Foundation’s drug education booklets—one for each of the most commonly abused drugs. Drawing on decades of experience in fact-based drug education and prevention, the Foundation’s Truth About Drugs program is one of the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiatives.

Drug prevention is vital in this era of surging U.S. overdose deaths. The Drug Enforcement Agency points to counterfeit pills as the source of the spike. Those purchasing these drugs may think they are purchasing legitimate prescription medications but they contain lethal amounts of fentanyl.

“The only solution is to educate youth, so they don’t start taking drugs in the first place,” says Jessica Hochman, executive director of Foundation for a Drug-Free World. “It’s not how to safely take drugs. It is how to empower youth with confidence that they are doing the right thing in not taking drugs period. Teaching kids the truth about drugs before some dealer or peer tells them lies is what it is all about. We provide resources to do just that and in language kids listen to.”

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a volunteer-based organization with a network of some 200 chapters around the world. Thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, the Foundation provides the Truth About Drugs secular program and materials free of charge.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard noted the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric. He wrote: “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

