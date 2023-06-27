Depth Filtration Market is anticipated to reach US$ 5.4 Billion, expanding at CAGR of 8.5% by Forecast Period 2033 end | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

During the period from 2023 to 2033, South Korea is anticipated to generate a significant incremental dollar opportunity of US$ 152.4 million, while the United Kingdom is projected to create an incremental dollar opportunity of US$ 104 million

In 2023, the Depth Filtration market will produce revenue exceeding US$ 2.4 billion. The market is expected to develop at an 8.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023 and 2033. Increasing usage in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage industries is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. Significant benefits, such as low costs and ease of use, are projected to promote market growth.



The market is predicted to be driven by increased growth in wastewater treatment plants during the next eight years. Customers' increased concern about the health risks and consequences of drinking contaminated water is projected to drive up global demand. Regeneration processes including heat regeneration and chemical recovery are utilized to create activated carbon.

The rise in the number of government efforts connected to improvements in filtration devices is one of the key causes encouraging market growth. Another expansion driver is increased awareness of the benefits of depth filtration, such as user friendliness.

Other important factors that will give profitable market growth prospects include the food and beverage industry's increasing demand for low-cost depth filters, an increase in the pace of pharmaceuticals manufacturing, and the growing acceptability of disposable filters.

With increased expenditures by biotechnology and healthcare firms in extending their product lines and expanding their geographical reach in single-use innovations, the need for depth filtration is expected to rise, strengthening the market's growth.

Key Takeaways:

From 2018 to 2022, the market for depth filtration has grown at a CAGR of 10%.

By media type, diatomaceous Earth is expected to remain the most preferred, rising at an 8.4% CAGR.

Depth filtration products are likely to used most for cartridge filters, expanding at an 8.2% CAGR.

The United States market is estimated to expand at an 8.4% CAGR by 2033.

Japan is estimated to have an additional dollar opportunity of US$ 541.6 million between 2023 and 2033.

South Korea is estimated to provide a monetary opportunity of US$ 152.4 million between 2023 and 2033.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading companies in the Depth Filtration market are concentrating on the development and launch of new products, as well as the strategic expansion of production capacity, in order to increase income creation opportunities.

In September 2022, Industrial Sonomechanics, LLC (ISM) released a large-capacity in-line cartridge filter for nanoemulsions. The newly released products are expected to increase the efficiency of the nanoemulsion manufacturing process while cutting related costs.

In April 2022, Merck announced a EUR 100 million expenditure in China to build its first Asia-Pacific Mobius single-use production center.

More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global depth filtration market presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics between 2023 and 2033.

The study reveals essential insights by media type (diatomaceous earth, cellulose, activated carbon, perlite, others), product (cartridge filters, capsule filters, filter sheets, filter modules, others), and application (final product processing, cell clarification, raw material filtration, cell clarification), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segmentation:

By Media Type:

Diatomaceous Earth

Cellulose

Activated Carbon

Perlite

Others



By Product:

Cartridge Filters

Capsule Filters

Filter Sheets

Filter Modules

Others



By Application:

Final Product Processing

Cell Clarification

Raw Material Filtration



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



