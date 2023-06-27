$5B Entertainment Startup Welcomes Wealth Manager Bill Banks on Board
DANO Network adds William Bill Banks to the Production Team to help fund film productions.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DANO Network, a leading film production company, has recently announced the addition of William “Bill” Banks to their production team. The move is aimed at further strengthening the company's mission to help fund independent films and original content.
As a renowned Wealth Manager in the investment industry, William "Bill" Banks brings a wealth of experience to the DANO Network team. Banks has over 20 years of experience in the finance industry.
In a statement, DANO Network expressed their excitement at having Bill Banks join their team. The company noted that Banks's knowledge of wealth management would be invaluable in their mission to support independent filmmakers.
DANO Network has been at the forefront of independent film financing, helping filmmakers bring their projects to life. The company has a reputation for funding and producing films that challenge the status quo and push the boundaries of cinema.
The addition of William Bill Banks to the DANO Network team is expected to bolster the company's efforts to support independent filmmakers. Banks's reputation as a successful wealth manager is expected to attract more independent filmmakers to DANO Network.
Commenting on his appointment, William Bill Banks expressed his enthusiasm for working with DANO Network. Banks noted that he was impressed with the company's commitment to supporting independent filmmakers and was looking forward to contributing his expertise to the team.
Dano Veal stated “Big Bill Banks brings decades of finance experience, iconic connections, and energy to the team. I’m excited to work with him.”
Dano Veal, the newly crowned highest-paid associate producer in Hollywood's history, is establishing a group of financial advisors to assist the up-and-coming filmmakers. With the advancements in technology and innovations changing the film industry's landscape, it is no longer what it used to be.
Veal added “Currently in film the back-end is a lot more lucrative in a shorter amount of time because of streaming. When investors become aware of the substantial numbers, we will be here to welcome them.”
The addition of Bill Banks to the DANO Network team is a clear indication of the company's commitment to supporting independent filmmakers. With his vast experience in project financing and investment, Banks is expected to help DANO Network take its mission to the next level.
