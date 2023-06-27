Submit Release
Invitation Extended to Hear From Governor Pillen During Two-day Fly Around

LINCOLN, NE – Nebraskans are invited to hear from Governor Jim Pillen during a two-day fly around to central and western communities. Six stops are included in the trip, scheduled on Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29. Five of those visits will involve town hall events, during which the Governor will talk about highlights from the 2023 legislative session and take questions from attendees.  

Gov. Pillen will also make remarks at the groundbreaking for a new fertilizer plant in Gothenburg.

All events are open to the public.

The schedule is as follows:

 

Wednesday, June 28

12:00 p.m.                 Phelps/Gosper Chamber of Commerce & Farm Bureau Town Hall

                                    Sun Theater, 417 West Avenue, HOLDREGE

 

2:00 p.m.                   Groundbreaking for New Fertilizer Plant

                                    Industrial Park Road, GOTHENBURG

 

5:30 p.m.                   Town Hall Event

                                    Handlebend, 215 Douglas Street, O’NEILL

 

Thursday, June 29

                      

9:30 a.m.                   Town Hall Event

                                    Mid Plains Community College, 715 E US-20, VALENTINE

 

11:30 a.m. (MT)        Town Hall Event

                                    Chadron State College Student Center, 1000 Main Street, CHADRON

 

1:30 p.m. (MT)          Town Hall Event

                                    Driftwood Restaurant, 118 N Spruce Street, OGALLALA 

Invitation Extended to Hear From Governor Pillen During Two-day Fly Around

