Antares Vision Group Becomes First DSCSA Compliance Software on the GSA MAS Contract with Lovell Government Services
The distinction is a result of a partnership between rfxcel and SDVOSB Lovell Government Services that aims to protect patients served by government entities.TRAVAGLIATO, BRESCIA, ITALY, June 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Antares Vision Group, through rfxcel, a leading provider of supply chain traceability and compliance solutions, has been awarded a spot on the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract. With partner Lovell Government Services, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB), this significant achievement demonstrates the companies’ commitment to federal and state government entities that operate pharmacies and the patients they serve.
Through its partnership with Lovell, rfxcel is the first Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) compliance software provider to be awarded a spot on the GSA MAS contract, a procurement vehicle for government agencies to purchase goods and services from pre-approved vendors. The contract includes pre-negotiated terms and conditions that simplify the procurement process.
The DSCSA is designed to improve the safety and security of the drug supply chain in the United States by rapidly detecting and removing harmful drugs. It requires manufacturers, distributors, dispensers (i.e., pharmacies and health systems), and other entities to track, trace, and verify certain medicines as they are received and dispensed.
rfxcel’s DSCSA solution for government dispensers is already in use by the Ohio Department of Veterans Affairs. Lovell is a contracted vendor for many government agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Defense Logistics Agency, and the Department of Defense.
“Listing on the GSA MAS contract through Lovell is a win-win for everyone,” said rfxcel Vice President of Government Services Greg Moulthrop. “First, it protects patients who use government pharmacies. But it also enables government agencies to easily and efficiently purchase our DSCSA compliance software solutions and gives government customers the dual benefit of complying with the DSCSA while working toward their SDVOSB procurement goals.”
“We are excited to be partnering with Antares Vision Group, through rfxcel, on this important initiative,” said Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services. “rfxcel has made it their mission to help federal pharmacies meet DSCSA compliance requirements by November 2023 and Lovell is honored to play a part in it. DSCSA isn’t just about protecting the supply chain, it is also about protecting patients.”
For more information, contact rfxcel Senior Government Affairs Advisor Kevin Smith at ksmith@rfxcel.com or 563-590-9408.
About Antares Vision Group & rfxcel
Antares Vision Group, through rfxcel, is a leading provider of supply chain traceability and compliance solutions. The company’s mission is to deliver value to its customers through a comprehensive suite of software solutions that ensure supply chain integrity, visibility, and regulatory compliance. rfxcel’s solutions have been used by leading companies in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and consumer goods.
About Lovell Government Services
Lovell Government Services is a trusted government vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of success. Lovell is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.
