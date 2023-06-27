DVCon U.S. 2024 Announces Call for Extended Abstracts

Submission site opens July 10 – no deadline extensions will be offered

/EIN News/ -- GAINESVILLE, Fla., June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Design and Verification Conference and Exhibition United States (DVCon U.S.), sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, announces its call for extended abstract proposals. The 36th annual DVCon U.S. will be held March 4-7, 2024, at the Doubletree Hotel in San Jose, California.



“Our Technical Program Committee is looking forward to putting together an exciting and informative program for DVCon U.S. 2024 attendees,” stated Tom Fitzpatrick, DVCon U.S. 2024 General Chair. “We welcome your proposals focused on your challenges, experiences and use of standards and new technology. I’d like to point out that this year is a little different as far as submission deadlines are concerned. This year we’ve added more time after the summer break before abstracts are due, so we won’t be extending the submission deadline past September 15th. Submitting an abstract is a great opportunity to be a part of the industry’s must-attend conference for the practicing engineer,” Fitzpatrick concluded.

Suggested Topics for Extended Abstracts

The call for extended abstracts solicits papers and corresponding presentations that are highly technical and reflect real-life experiences and emerging trends in a variety of domains. Submissions are encouraged, but not restricted to, topic areas: Verification and Validation; Safety-Critical Design and Verification; Machine Learning and Big Data; Design and Verification Reuse and Automation; Mixed-Signal Design and Verification; and Low-Power Design and Verification.

Submissions may incorporate the use of EDA tools; FPGA-based designs; the use of specialized design and verification languages; assertions in SVA or PSL; the use of general purpose and scripting languages; applications of the Accellera Portable Test and Stimulus Standard; applications of design patterns or other innovative language techniques; the use of AMS languages; and IoT applications. Extended abstracts should be a minimum of 600 and no more than 1200 words.

The submission site opens July 10 and the deadline for proposals is September 15, 2023. More information and guidelines can be found here.

As in the past, attendees will vote for the Stuart Sutherland Best Paper and Best Poster awards to be presented toward the end of the conference.

The proceedings from DVCon U.S. 2023 are now available to view on demand.

About DVCon

DVCon is the premier conference for discussion of the functional design and verification of electronic systems. DVCon is sponsored by Accellera Systems Initiative, an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating design and verification standards required by systems, semiconductor, intellectual property (IP) and electronic design automation (EDA) companies.